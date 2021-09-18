LA Rams vs Indianapolis Colts Predictions, Odds, Picks - September 19th, 2021 | NFL 2021-22 season

QB Matthew Stafford's first game with the LA Rams seemed to go perfectly with a win over the Chicago Bears. QB Carson Wentz was healthy to play in Week 1 for the Indianapolis Colts but the Seattle Seahawks were too much with QB Russell Wilson throwing four TDs.

The Rams and Colts both have new QBs under center and they seem to be an upgrade over their previous ones. Stafford and his offense seem to be off to a hot start, but the Colts have weapons on both sides of the ball to remain in the fight.

LA Rams vs Indianapolis Colts Predictions, Odds, Picks - September 19th, 2021

Match Details

Fixture - Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts | 2021 NFL Week 2

Date & Time - Sunday, September 19th, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Venue - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

LA Rams at Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Fireworks! Welcome to the #Rams offense: Matthew Stafford with a 67-yard BOMB to Van Jefferson for the TD.Fireworks! Welcome to the #Rams offense: Matthew Stafford with a 67-yard BOMB to Van Jefferson for the TD.



Fireworks! https://t.co/qaow2aSIt2

The LA Rams enter the game as the favorites by 3.5 points. Given how well the entire roster played in Week 1, it would have been surprising to see them at -6.5 points. However, the Indianapolis Colts got a rough hand against Seattle and will look to bounce back with an intact defense.

The over/under for the game is at 48.5. The Rams posted 34 points in Week 1 and the Colts had 16. LA can put up at least 30 again and Indy should perform better.

LA Rams at Indianapolis Colts Picks

The Rams seem like a safe bet (-3.5 points at -110). At 48.5 points, take the over as both teams should try to start off fast on offense. A good prop bet for the game is betting on the first drive of the game to end up with a field goal attempt (+410). It's a good bet if the Rams get the ball first, but the Colts should still be able to at least get downfield far enough to attempt one.

LA Rams at Indianapolis Colts Key Injuries

Indianapolis Colts @Colts Per Coach Reich, T Braden Smith and CB Xavier Rhodes are OUT for #LARvsIND Per Coach Reich, T Braden Smith and CB Xavier Rhodes are OUT for #LARvsIND.

Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts will still be without their star CB Xavier Rhodes. T Braden Smith (foot) has also been ruled out. G Quenton Nelson is questionable (foot/back), as is rookie DE Kwity Paye (hamstring).

WRs Michael Pittman (ankle) and Parris Campbell (abdomen) are questionable, but were only limited on Friday. LB Darius Leonard missed several practices with an illness, but should be good to go.

DT Aaron Donald will be on the field for the LA Rams after being rested on Wednesday. Every other player with an injury fully participated in practice on Friday aside from WR DeSean Jackson (rest).

LA Rams at Indianapolis Colts Head to Head

The Indianapolis Colts has a 23-20-2 record over the LA Rams. These two teams don't meet often. Their last encounter was in 2017 and they only play once every four years during the regular season. The Rams have won the last two by huge margins. The Colts last won in 2019 42-6 when it was Peyton Manning vs Marc Bulger.

LA Rams at Indianapolis Colts Predictions

DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook HUGE WINNER 🚨



A bettor put $500 on Van Jefferson to score the first touchdown of the game.



Payout: $20,500

HUGE WINNER 🚨



A bettor put $500 on Van Jefferson to score the first touchdown of the game.



Payout: $20,500

https://t.co/wzJIyW0ck6

Matthew Stafford will play a defense without their star DB and with their promising rookie DE out as well. Based on his Week 1 performance, his offense should play flawlessly again through the air.

Also Read

Carson Wentz, on the other hand, is playing a stout defense and will have to be smart and creative to keep the Colts in the game. It's not impossible, but he'll have to play some of his best football.

Prediction - The Los Angeles Rams win in an effort led by WR Van Jefferson, who had over 100 yards receiving with a TD and another 20+ yards rushing with a score of 23-17.

Edited by Diptanil Roy