Lamar Jackson has proven to be one of the NFL's best quarterbacks over his five seasons in the league. The Baltimore Ravens star was the MVP for the 2019 season, cementing his place as an elite player

However, the release of the NFL Top 100 players tells a different story as the list placed Jackson at No. 72 on the list.

Ravens fans quickly took to Twitter to express their disagreement with their signal-callers ranking on the list:

BreEze 🌊 @AuraB_30 Mark Andrews number 80? Lamar at 72? Get the f*ck out of here. Put the entire list in the trash. twitter.com/ravens/status/…

RavensBy10🥶 @MR___BP Comeback SZN loading 8 @Lj_era8 being 72 is NASTY workComeback SZN loading twitter.com/ravens/status/…

zay szn @jkdoggins @Ravens @Lj_era8 @Mandrews_81 I can’t even name 50 players better than Lamar

Nicole Becker @Crazy4Skinner53 Lamar is gonna prove a lot of people wrong. Which is nuts bc he was MVP a few seasons ago. twitter.com/ravens/status/…

NFL fans tweeted out criticism towards the process of fellow players voting to form the Top 100 list:

It’s Johnny Harbaugh @HarbsBurner @Ravens @Lj_era8 @Mandrews_81 players do not watch every single player play every week

the top 100 really means nothing and is pretty much a popularity contest to a point

If you think there are 71 players better at football than Lamar Jackson you don’t deserve a vote Players putting their teammates and friends at the top of their lists is what makes this entire thing a jokeIf you think there are 71 players better at football than Lamar Jackson you don’t deserve a vote twitter.com/ravens/status/…

BlueBeatle @LeBlueBeatle @Ravens @Lj_era8 @Mandrews_81 The people who made this don't know ball.

Last season, Lamar Jackson started 12 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season. He threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The two-time Pro Bowler missed six starts, including the AFC Wild Card round, with a knee injury.

Jackson was a vital part of Baltimore's run game too, leading the team with 764 yards and tied for second with three touchdowns.

The Ravens star is the only quarterback in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing yards. He broke Michael Vick's single-season record with 1,206 yards in his 2019 MVP season.

Jackson has led the franchise to the playoffs three times, making it to the Divisional round in the 2020 season. He has 900 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions in four career playoff starts.

How much will Lamar Jackson make in the 2023 season?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million-dollar contract extension in April. This upcoming season will see the superstar signal-caller have a base salary of $7.5 million and a $72.5 million signing bonus.

His total of $80 million in 2023 will be the most in the NFL. Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is a distant second at $46 million.

With great investment comes great expectations, and it will be interesting to see if Jackson can deliver. We'll see if the $80 million-dollar quarterback can help the Ravens make a deep playoff run in the 2023 season.