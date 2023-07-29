Le’Veon Bell goes nuclear on ‘bottom-tier’ Daniel Jones over $160,000,000 contract amid Saquon Barkley disrespect

The situation with New York Giants star Saquon Barkley had many fans and fellow running backs upset. Le'Veon Bell understands the physical toll of being an NFL running back, playing eight seasons in the league himself.

Bell appeared on the 'AP Pro Football Podcast' to express his feelings on Barkley and his teammate, quarterback Daniel Jones. The free agent let it be known how he feels about Jones' contract and where he ranks him amongst other starters.

“Daniel Jones, he’s in the bottom tier," said Bell. "He’s in the bottom tier of NFL quarterbacks. He’s not mediocre. There are average quarterbacks, he’s in the bottom tier. I’m not here trying to talk bad about Daniel Jones. I’m just trying to be real for everybody who’s hearing it. He’s in the bottom tier."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AP NFL @AP_NFL Le'Veon Bell questioned why 'top tier' running back Saquon Barkley got an $11 million deal compared to 'bottom tier' quarterback Daniel Jones' $40 million salary. pic.twitter.com/DU8CIIsAoo

Bell added:

“Saquon [Barkley] is in the top tier of his position, running back. So how does that make sense?”

The New York Giants gave Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million extension back in March. Jones will be the second-highest paid quarterback this upcoming season at $40 million.

Saquon Barkley signed a one-year, $11 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus. The deal comes after the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year was sitting out of the team's training camp.

His $11 million in 2023 will tie him with Saints star Alvin Kamara as the third-most amongst running backs.

Le'Veon Bell sat out of the entire 2018 season when he faced a contract dispute of his own with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell never play for the franchise again after a new deal couldn't be reached.

Could Saquon Barkley get a long-term deal with the Giants?

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

There stands a good chance that both Barkley and the Giants could reach a long-term deal down the road. Yet, the team could use the franchise tag on him in 2024, which would be $13 million.

Madelyn Burke @MadelynBurke pic.twitter.com/dH0uj37sLB Saquon was asked about importance of legacy, says when it comes to legacy, it’s legacy of the RB position as well. “It’s on guys like me, like Christian, like JT and Najee, to change the narrative of the position” #Giants

Saquon Barkley noted that he felt that the organization respects him. Per Spotrac, his market value is a four-year at $12.6 million a season.

The two-time Pro Bowler was fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards and ninth with 10 touchdowns.