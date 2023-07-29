Le’Veon Bell goes nuclear on ‘bottom-tier’ Daniel Jones over $160,000,000 contract amid Saquon Barkley disrespect

The situation with New York Giants star Saquon Barkley had many fans and fellow running backs upset. Le'Veon Bell understands the physical toll of being an NFL running back, playing eight seasons in the league himself.
Bell appeared on the 'AP Pro Football Podcast' to express his feelings on Barkley and his teammate, quarterback Daniel Jones. The free agent let it be known how he feels about Jones' contract and where he ranks him amongst other starters.
“Daniel Jones, he’s in the bottom tier," said Bell. "He’s in the bottom tier of NFL quarterbacks. He’s not mediocre. There are average quarterbacks, he’s in the bottom tier. I’m not here trying to talk bad about Daniel Jones. I’m just trying to be real for everybody who’s hearing it. He’s in the bottom tier."
Bell added:
“Saquon [Barkley] is in the top tier of his position, running back. So how does that make sense?”
The New York Giants gave Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million extension back in March. Jones will be the second-highest paid quarterback this upcoming season at $40 million.
Saquon Barkley signed a one-year, $11 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus. The deal comes after the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year was sitting out of the team's training camp.
His $11 million in 2023 will tie him with Saints star Alvin Kamara as the third-most amongst running backs.
Le'Veon Bell sat out of the entire 2018 season when he faced a contract dispute of his own with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell never play for the franchise again after a new deal couldn't be reached.
Could Saquon Barkley get a long-term deal with the Giants?
There stands a good chance that both Barkley and the Giants could reach a long-term deal down the road. Yet, the team could use the franchise tag on him in 2024, which would be $13 million.
Saquon Barkley noted that he felt that the organization respects him. Per Spotrac, his market value is a four-year at $12.6 million a season.
The two-time Pro Bowler was fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards and ninth with 10 touchdowns.