“League MVP based on you alone” – Christen Harper’s latest TikTok has Lions fans anointing Jared Goff NFL MVP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his fiancee Christen Harper are a power couple. While he is leading the Lions, she is gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated. But, her fandom doesn't stop there as she is also a popular social media influencer.

Harper's TikTok posts include fashion and beauty tips, as well as hauls of some of her favorite shopping finds. In her most recent TikTok post, Harper posted a video that allowed fans to watch her get ready for her 30th birthday party this weekend. She showed her clothes and makeup and hairstyle.

While most fans were interested in finding out where they could purchase the clothes, others had different opinions. This included one fan saying that her fiancee, Jared Goff, should win MVP just because they are together. Many followers wished her a 'Happy Birthday'. Some couldn't believe that she was already turning 30 years old.

This is not the first time, nor probably the last, that fans will comment on their relationship. Since the release of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, NFL fans have taken to social media to say that Christen Harper is a valued part of their relationship.

The comments on Christen Harper's latest TikTok included Birthday messages and well wishes to Jared Goff.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper met on a dating app

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff have been together since 2019. Recently, Harper disclosed that the two met on the dating app Raya.

It's an app that is used by celebrities and professional athletes. This is the same app that Olympic champion Simone Biles and her husband, NFL cornerback Jonathan Owens, met through.

Harper said that while she really thought Goff sent her a message first, the two went back to the message history and discovered she did (via Fox News).

"… I swore that he messaged me first. But when we went and looked back, I actually sent the first message. So all you ladies out there, you better send the first message because you never know," she chuckled. "You gotta shoot your shot. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take."

After dating for several years, the famous couple got engaged in May 2022. Now, they are one of the most high-profile celebrity pairings in the sports world.

