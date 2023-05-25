Jared Goff didn't do a lot of winning on the field in 2022, but the Detroit Lions quarterback appears to be a big winner off the field.

Goff got engaged to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christen Harper in 2022. Since then, he has routinely featured in Harper's TikTok posts.

One post this week, however, appears to have caught Lions fans by surprise.

While Goff merely features in the video, Lions fans were quick to laud their quarterback.

Jared Goff has Lions' fans' attention on TikTok

While a number of fans pointed to a similarity to Hollywood superstar Ryan Gosling, the Detroit fandom cemented his name as the 2023 Super Bowl MVP way, way before the start of the season.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL schedule: How tough could the going get for Jared Goff?

While the Lions didn't achieve too much on paper in 2022, they did end the season on quite a high.

Their late-season resurgence caught the eye of a number of NFL analysts, especially after they kicked Aaron Rodgers' Packers out of the running for the playoffs at the last hurdle. The four-time NFL MVP promptly packed his bags for New York after the season in a drawn-out saga.

Here's what the Lions' schedule looks like for the 2023 NFL season:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 7 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sept. 17 Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 24 Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 4 Sept. 28 Green Bay Packers 8:15 p.m. Prime 5 Oct. 8 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN 9 BYE 10 Nov. 12 Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 Chicago Bears 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 23 Green Bay Packers 12:30 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 Chicago Bears 1 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 16/17 Denver Broncos TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 30 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 18 Jan 6/7 Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD

A start against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs won't do Jared Goff's Detroit any favours. Post that Week 1 opener, however, the schedule gets relatively kinder for the Lions.

Dan Campbell's team will face the Seahawks in Week 2, followed by showdowns against kinda-sorta rebuilding teams in the Falcons, Packers, Panthers and Buccaneers.

A breather in Week 9 is followed by games against the Chargers, Bears, Packers, Saints and Bears again in what should be a competitive stretch given Detroit's resources for 2023.

All in all, considering Dan Campbell and Co. have drafted pretty well in recent years, Jared Goff could be primed to marginally better the win total from 2022.

Their big splash in free agency was the signing of former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, fresh from a trip to the Super Bowl, while cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley also project as Week 1 starters.

Former Bears running back David Montgomery will also be an additional weapon for Jared Goff.

The Lions ended the 2022 season with nine wins and eight losses. They appear primed to go a few wins better this year. Perhaps the star quarterback will ramp up his TikTok appearances, should the Lions make it to the playoffs.

