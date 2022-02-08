LeBron James believes Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. signing could influence Lakers' trade deadline strategy

The Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. has been a trendsetter since entering the league out of LSU in 2014-2015.

His addition and ascension to the Rams team in the middle of the offseason continues to set trends, even in the basketball world.

With the NBA trade deadline looming, teams are looking at last-minute ways they can improve their team or their future by acquiring young players, draft picks, or clearing up some cap space by moving a player's contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is actively looking to get better as the NBA approaches its deadline this Thursday.

Yesterday, Lakers superstar LeBron James looked at Odell Beckham's late addition to the Rams as an example of how the Lakers can get better if they're aggressive and if they pursue a move during the deadline.

During last night's media interview about the trade deadline with Lakers beat writer Bill Oram, James responded by saying any chance you can get better, you explore those options...just like how the Rams got better with Odell.

“I’ve said this every year: If there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. … As great as the Rams were, they had and opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell, and they went out and got him.”

Kyle Goon @kylegoon On Q from @billoram , LeBron talks about the trade deadline: “I’ve said this every year: If there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. … As great as the Rams were, they had and opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell, and they went out and got him.” On Q from @billoram, LeBron talks about the trade deadline: “I’ve said this every year: If there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. … As great as the Rams were, they had and opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell, and they went out and got him.” https://t.co/tOssL745IM

The Lakers are certainly looking to get better. Los Angeles is currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference in the NBA and has a losing record of 26-28.

Two seasons ago, the Lakers were the champions. They were aggressive this offseason by acquiring nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook.

The trade hasn't paid dividends as the Lakers have underperformed this season. If the league were to end today, Los Angeles wouldn't be in the playoffs after having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on their team.

How the Rams got better with Odell Beckham and Von Miller

During the Sean McVay era, the Rams have been one of the most aggressive teams in the league, and it has paid off with the Rams going to their second Super Bowl within five years. Over the last few years, the Rams have traded for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Matthew Stafford and also edge rusher Dante Fowler.

Midway through this season, the Rams traded the Broncos for edge rusher Von Miller, and shortly after signed Odell Beckham Jr. as the Browns released him.

The two superstars have helped the Rams during their deep playoff run that has led them to the Super Bowl. Miller has the chance to win his second Super Bowl as Beckham Jr. will have the opportunity to play in his first.

Nick Cothrel @NickCothrel Von Miller on playing with Odell Beckham Jr.: “When it’s time to work, there’s no guys working harder than Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. To be here with Odell, it’s a blessing.” Von Miller on playing with Odell Beckham Jr.: “When it’s time to work, there’s no guys working harder than Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. To be here with Odell, it’s a blessing.”

With their new additions, the team was finally able to defeat Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl.

In that game, Miller had a key pass rush in the fourth quarter, while Beckham finished with nine catches for 113 yards receiving.

Beckham will look to add a Super Bowl to his trophy case after Sunday's big game.

