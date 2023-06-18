Patrick Mahomes and his massive contract will keep him with the Chiefs for the foreseeable future. His teammate, defensive tackle Chris Jones is in the market for a long-term deal...or is he? An account that looked to be ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Jones got a four-year deal worth nearly $100 million.

The account and tweet were fake but LeSean McCoy thought it was real and quote tweeted it, congratulating Jones:

"Well deserved."

However, Dov Kleiman of BroBible pointed out to the former NFL running back that it was false.

Jones has been a major part of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense since being selected by the team in the 2016 NFL Draft. The All-Pro finished in the top five in sacks last season with 15.5 sacks while having 17 tackles for loss.

He currently has one year left on his deal in which he's set to get paid $19.5 million in base salary for the upcoming season. Kansas City will carry a $28.29 million cap hit. The former Mississippi State star has been absent at OTAs or mandatory minicamp as he prepares for a new contract.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke at the team's ring ceremony and gave an update on contract talks with the two-time Super Bowl winner:

Patrick Mahomes' teammate for five seasons, Jones ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in sacks (65.5) and in forced fumbles (12).

Could Jones get a Patrick Mahomes-like contract?

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Per Spotrac, the market value of Jones is a four-year, $128,975 contract, averaging $32.2 million a year. He would be the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, surpassing Aaron Donald ($31.7 million).

In March, the Chiefs created $9.6 million in cap space by converting $12 million of Patrick Mahomes' roster bonus for this season.

Kansas City took just one defensive tackle in this year's draft but it won't be an immediate starter to replace Jones. We'll see if the Chiefs and Jones can reach a deal this offseason.

