The National Football League has always had its share of exciting owners throughout the years. But there are three NFL owners who stand out in this category.

Wherever these league owners went, controversy was sure to follow. Sometimes, the controversy was a good thing because it brought change to the NFL, but a lot of times, these owners brought shame to, not only the league, but to themselves and their teams.

One thing we can say is, they were never boring, and they were always fun to talk about. So here are the top three most controversial owners in the NFL.

#1 Al Davis was one of the 3 most controversial NFL owners of all time

We tend to forget about Al Davis because he is no longer with us, but he was one of the first owners ever to bring controversy to the league, but a lot of it was good. Davis was an owner back in the old AFL football days and pushed hard for a merger with the NFL, which eventually happened.

Davis was the first owner to hire a black head coach in the modern era (Fitz Pollard was the first black NFL coach in the 1920s). He hired Al Shell in 1989. He was also one of the first owners to be able to move his franchise from one city to another. Davis moved his Oakland Raiders to Los Angeles, where they would play for several years before moving back to Oakland years later.

Toward the end of his life and career, he became senile and argumentive. He did not get along with former Raiders running back Marcus Allen. He was also hiring and firing coaches left and right like Lane Kiffin, but overall, Davis, in his heyday, was at the top of his game and did some very good things for the NFL.

#2 Jerry Jones

Is there any doubt in anyone's mind that Jerry Jones would be on this list? The Dallas Cowboys owner became controversial when he fired long-time Cowboys coach Tom Landry, which didn't make him a fan favorite.

Then, after winning two Super Bowls with head coach Jimmy Johnson, they parted ways because basically both of their egos were too big to fit in Dallas, so someone had to go, and it was Johnson, who many believe Jones pushed out, and that's just the on-the-field issues.

Lately, off the field, Jones has had to deal with a paternity suit concerning him, sexual harassment lawsuits brought on by former Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and just his overall behavior over the years.

Despite that, Jones manages to stay on top, well, at least, on this list.

#3 Daniel Snyder

Snyder may be the worst owner of all time, and that is saying a lot because there are some bad owners in this league, but he is the worst. As we speak, the team is under an investigation because of sexual harassment charges that still haven't been resolved. And while that is ongoing, reports are that an investigation has found out that Snyder hasn't been honest with the NFL about his revenue ticket sales, which he is expected to report to the league.

Not to mention the fact that he took a long time to change the team's controversial name for years. More than likely, the next headline we are going to read soon will be: Daniel Snyder, former NFL owner of the Washington Commanders.

