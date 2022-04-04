3 times Dan Snyder's Washington Commanders have come under fire

Dan Snyder and his Washington Commanders football team have been under fire for the past few years.

There have been several instances recently where Dan Snyder has been called out for several different incidents, with the latest one being that he may be lying to the NFL about revenue from ticket sales with his team.

If these charges turn out to be true, Dan Snyder could find himself out of the NFL sooner rather than later. Dan Snyder being relieved of his NFL team may open the door to minority ownership of the team, which the NFL wants.

Here are other times in which the Commanders and Dan Snyder have found themselves in hot water with the league.

Dan Snyder and the Commanders have faced several controversies

Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference

#1 The changing of the team name

Washington Football Team Announces Name Change to Washington Commanders

One of the first controversies that Synder faced as an owner was the changing of the team name. Many thought the name "Redskins" was not only outdated but racist and wanted Snyder to change the name immediately when he took over the team.

Snyder himself was even quoted back in 2013 as saying he would never change the name.

"I respect the opinions of those who disagree," Snyder wrote. "I want them to know that I do hear them, and I will continue to listen and learn. But we cannot ignore our 81-year history or the strong feelings of most of our fans, as well as Native Americans throughout the country. After 81 years, the team name 'Redskins' continues to hold the memories and meaning of where we came from, who we are, and who we want to be in years to come." - October 9, 2013

Snyder changed his tune in 2020 following the racial unrest around the the country after the murder of George Floyd, but it wasn't done quickly. Snyder dragged his feet until recently when he announced the team's new name would be the "Commanders."

#2 Claims of sexual harrassment

House Oversight Examines Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture

The biggest controversy under Snyder's leadership has been the sexual harassment allegations levied against his organization. Several women who used to work for the team said they faced sexual harassment while working there.

Many called it a toxic work environment. So far, however, the NFL hasn't said or done much about it, but this newest allegation may be the last straw.

#3 Snyder did not report the ticket revenue sales for his team

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redksins

If this latest charge is true, Snyder could be asked to give up his ownership of the team.

NFL teams are supposed to not only report but share revenue ticket sales, and it looks like he has done that or, at least, lied about it. Snyder may be forced to step down if these latest reports are true.

