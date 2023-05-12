The Los Angeles Chargers released their 2023 NFL schedule video, and like last year it went viral. They once again made an anime video related to all their fixtures, and the franchise didn't shy away from taking shots at multiple players and teams.

To start off the video, the Chargers didn't back away from showing that they blew a 27-0 lead in the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that will haunt them for a long time.

To show their Week 1 fixture against the Miami Dolphins, the Chargers' social media team created a visual of Mike McDaniel smoking a vape in the anime world, as the Dolphins HC was accused of doing it last season.

Furthermore, in their week 3 fixture they face the Minnesota Vikings, so they showed a visual of Kirk Cousins wearing multiple chains, for which he went viral. They also displayed how Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels ended up getting Jimmy Garoppolo while missing out on Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Later they threw shots at Dak Prescott as the visual displayed how the Cowboys threw their quarterback in front of the bus after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. They also showed Stephen A. Smith laughing at Prescott in the background.

D.A. Lee @TheRealDA_Lee The Chargers just blasted the Cowboys Content Team for throwing Dak under the bus. The Chargers just blasted the Cowboys Content Team for throwing Dak under the bus. https://t.co/pAXa1I4DJr

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't forget to take shots at the Kansas City Chiefs, as for their Week 7's fixture against the Super Bowl champions they showed Pat McAfee chasing ChiefsAholic in a helicopter.

For their week 9 fixture against the Jets, they also displayed the visual of Aaron Rodgers entering New York and had a billboard that showed Trey Young celebrating

The Chargers also showed visuals of Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in the video and also dropped a scene about taking care of help related to gambling problems for their Week 10's fixture against the Detroit Lions.

Later they showed how Rodgers' left the Packers after his darkness retreat, and also showed a visual that depicted the infamous New England Patriots Spygate scandal.

In the end, they took a notorious jibe at the Raiders, as they showed a QR code to scan which landed everyone on a "how to get a job' page. Like last year, the Chargers by far dropped the best schedule video.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann



If you scan the QR code for the Raiders game on the @chargers schedule release video it takes you to the ticket page and asks you which fanbase you are from. If you click raiders, it redirects you to this page

Pressure will be on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers next season

Justin Herbert: AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers did make the playoffs last season, but they blew away a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Justin Herbert and co. didn't face as much criticism for that loss as they should have but next season, they will be under immense pressure.

Their roster is getting older, and with Herbert likely to get a contract soon the quality of the team will decrease going forward. As a result, they need to capitalize on their opportunity and make a push for Super Bowl this upcoming season.

