Mac Jones over Trevor Lawrence? DeVonta Smith to miss out? 5 way-too-early predictions for the NFL All-Rookie Team 2021

The NFL All-Rookie Team for 2021 may be far enough to be spotted with the Hubble Space Telescope, but it is coming, and will be there before we know it.

As such, early predictions are starting to make their way. Who will get snubbed? Who will make it over whom? Here's a way-too-early look at what the All-Rookie Team could look like this year.

NFL All-Rookie Team predictions

Anyone who watched Mac Jones deliver dimes and chase Cam Newton out of Foxborough should be giving Jones the edge this year. While Jones has been balling in New England, Trevor Lawrence has had his share of ups and downs during his brief tenure in the NFL.

Lawrence's shortcomings may be due to the Jaguars' obvious lack of a stable foundation at any level. But excuses won't make up for the rough season that is likely to unfold for him. While he played well, completing 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, he also contributed to the effort against the Saints that saw him leave the field after scoring only three points.

#2 Ja'Marr Chase left out

In the entire preseason, Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught one pass for 16 yards. Like DeVonta Smith, Chase also had problems with dropped passes, after he was drafted to be the next 'AJ Green'.

However, if he doesn't pick things up this season, he might be fighting for his NFL life this time next year. Granted, the rookie has plenty of leash left. That said, he can't average one catch every three games in the regular season, and expect to be alright.

#3 DeVonta Smith held out

After his final year in college, DeVonta Smith seemed like he had it all. He was instrumental in helping secure an Alabama National Championship victory, and had almost 2000 yards and 23 touchdowns.

However, since then, the road has been a bit bumpy for him, with his backup getting drafted ahead of him. During the preseason, Smith dealt with early injuries, which is usually a bad omen for rookies.

#Eagles WR Devonta Smith is a wildly-impressive route runner. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 25, 2021

Moreover, in his only preseason game action, he had several drops, and only caught two passes for 19 yards. If his rookie season doesn't smooth out quickly, he is almost destined to miss the cut for the NFL 2021 All-Rookie Team.

#4 Patrick Surtain II snubbed

Patrick Surtain already has a pick-six after only three preseason games. However, his regular season may not be nearly as flashy. Surtain is expected to be the fourth-string cornerback for the Denver Broncos this season.

It would be tough to make any all-teams when time on the field is anything less than 100%. There are simply too many great players in the NFL and too few spots for Surtain to make the all-team.

#5 Micah Parsons talks his way out

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

If there's one thing HBO's 'Hard Knocks' has accomplished, it is showing how rookie Micah Parsons' attitude may impact his career trajectory in the NFL. The show gave several instances when Parsons resisted coaches on their wishes and seemed to shirk off their opinions. That stops development in its tracks.

If this attitude continues, the NFL is going to catch up with him. Any slippage by Parsons could lead to him playing his way out of the NFL's All-Rookie Team this year.

