Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-ranked Atlanta Falcons players

The Atlanta Falcons' overall team rating in Madden 22 will take a hit after losing wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack. Jones was the top-rated player for the Falcons in Madden 21 and was only one of only two players on the roster with a rating of at least 90 alongside Grady Jarrett.

But the acquisition of tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Mike Davis will surely soften the blow of losing Jones and Mack.

Our new vets in the 🔴 & ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/sHqrNGFXCP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 7, 2021

Will Atlanta Falcons have an excellent overall team rating in Madden 22?

The Atlanta Falcons had a 4-12 record in 2020 but have a very talented roster. They had a team rating of 81 in Madden 21. As we look ahead to Madden 22's release, here are the players who should have the top five player ratings for the Atlanta Falcons.

#1 - Grady Jarrett, DT

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 90

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 90

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 91

Happy to announce our 2021 season team captains!



QB Tyree Jackson

WR Julio Jones

WR Calvin Ridley (1st year)



DT Grady Jarett

LB Foyesade Oluokun (1st year)

LB Deion Jones@AllMaddenGaming #AMGSeason2 pic.twitter.com/gaSshuvJrN — Atlanta Falcons (@AMG_Falcons) February 20, 2021

Grady Jarrett is maturing into an elite defensive tackler against the run and as a pass rusher. He had four sacks, 52 tackles and a career-high 21 QB hits. For a defensive tackle that excels against the run, those are impressive numbers. Jarrett made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and is a leader in the trenches.

#2 - Calvin Ridley, WR

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 83

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 88

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 90

I just drafted Calvin Ridley at 3.11 over Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins in #SFB11 AMA pic.twitter.com/wwMB3U3nhB — Steven Toroni (@FFProfessorST3) July 6, 2021

Calvin Ridley was a 2nd-Team All-Pro in 2020 after having 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. Julio Jones missed a portion of the season and Ridley was able to step up and still produce. With Jones with the Tennessee Titans, Ridley is being thrown into the fire as the WR1. He led the league in catches of over 15 yards with 40. Ridley could establish himself as a superstar wide receiver this season.

#3 - Deion Jones, MLB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 86

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 86

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 87

Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs

Deion Jones is PFF's #7 linebacker entering 2021. He had two interceptions, one touchdown, 4.5 sacks, 106 total tackles and 10 QB hits. Jones isn't a great pass rusher, but he makes up for it with his elite pass coverage ability. The Falcons defense isn't great, but Jones is a highlight.

#4 - Matt Ryan, QB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 87

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 85

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 87

Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Ryan was once an NFL MVP but has fallen into the category of above-average quarterbacks. He had 4,581 passing yards, 26 TDs and 11 INTs in 2020. He's been known to put up huge stats, but lately he's been conservative on the field. However, with a new coach and a new system in place with a new superstar tight end, Matt Ryan could once again be a great quarterback.

#5 - Foyesade Oluokun, LB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 73

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 81

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 83

In 13 games in 2020, Foyesade Olunkun managed two interceptions, four passes defended, 117 tackles and three sacks. He's a rising star in a stellar linebackers group. His issue lies within being consistent.

Edited by jay.loke710