Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Dallas Cowboys players

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a season that was hampered heavily due to Dak Prescott's leg injury midway through the campaign.

With Prescott now healthy, the Cowboys are the favorites to win the NFC East title. The team expects a few of their star players to lead the charge and these same players will be their highest-rated players in Madden 22.

Best Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 22

#1 - Dak Prescott (89 overall)

The ship does not move without Dak Prescott. This was proven last season when the Dallas Cowboys went 6-10.

With Dak Prescott healthy, the Cowboys made the playoffs in two of the four seasons prior to 2020. His last full season saw him throw for 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also passed for almost 5000 yards.

For the past few years, Ezekiel Elliot has been the largest piece of the Cowboys' offense behind Dak Prescott. The running back has earned at least 975 yards and six touchdowns each season in his NFL career.

His best season came in 2016 when he earned 1631 yards and 15 touchdowns. Although he is coming off his worst season, he is still the second-best player on the Dallas Cowboys.

Before the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper, the biggest gripe about their offense was their lack of weapons out wide. After the trade was made, the critique was collectively dropped by the NFL zeitgeist.

In each of his two full seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Amari Cooper has earned over 1000 yards and five touchdowns. Many would argue that Cooper is the best receiver in the NFC East.

#4 - CeeDee Lamb (83 overall)

CeeDee Lamb could easily pass Amari Cooper as the #1 receiver on the Cowboys roster this season.

In his rookie year, he earned 935 yards and five touchdowns. Between him and Cooper, the Cowboys have set up Prescott for success this season.

Madden tends to keep a low ceiling on kickers and punters. The trend will continue with Greg Zuerlein. The veteran is coming off a season in which he made 34 of 41 field-goal attempts.

Greg Zuerlein

Zuerlein's biggest problem has been staying healthy, which is what led to his exit from the Los Angeles Rams. When Zuerlein is fit, he is as reliable a kicker as they come.

