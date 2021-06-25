Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Packers players

Whether Aaron Rodgers plays or sits out the 2021-2022 season, he will receive a rating as long as he's on the Packers roster, that much is for certain.

At one point, NFL fans thought that Rodgers would be the cover athlete for Madden 22, which made sense considering he's the reigning NFL MVP. The problem is that Madden comes out *before* the season.

If the Packers were to trade Rodgers, Madden would have had to reprint all the covers with his new team jersey, which goes some way to explain why EA Sports went with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Green Bay ended Madden 21 with five players with an overall rating of 90 or higher. Davante Adams was the only Packers player to achieve a 99 overall rating. Shockingly, Aaron Rodgers was the third highest-rated Packers player behind Adams and David Bakhtiari.

Will the Packers have two players in the 99 club in Madden 22?

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have an excellent chance at being in Madden 22's 99 club. However, Rodgers could get lowballed by Madden because of the uncertainty surround his future. Davante Adams, meanwhile, finished the season with a 99 overall rating. He's almost a guarantee for the 99 club.

Here's a quick look at the predictions for the top five Green Bay Packers in Madden 22.

#1 Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

Madden 21 rating: 99

Madden 22 prediction: 99

Who else?

Davante Adams was the top wide receiver in the NFL last season. He had an overall rating of 94 at the launch of Madden 21 and saw his ratings jump in Week 2, Week 7, Week 9, Week 13, finally making it to a 99 overall in Week 16.

TOP WR MADDEN RATINGS



Michael Thomas - 99

DeAndre Hopkins - 98

Julio Jones - 97

Tyreek Hill - 96

Davante Adams - 94

Amari Cooper - 93

Stefon Diggs - 92

Mike Evans - 92

Odell Beckham Jr. - 91

Keenan Allen - 91 pic.twitter.com/0fWYRy9Zrl — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 17, 2020

Adams maintained a high 90s rating in catching throughout the 2020-2021 season and ended with a 99 overall. Other notable categories that Davante Adams finished in the high 90s include awareness, spectacular catching, catch in traffic, short-route running, mid-route running, and release rating.

#2 Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Madden 21 rating: 95

Madden 22 prediction: 97

Rodgers will likely be lowballed by Madden 22 and will have to earn his 99 overall over the course of the season.

Many professional Madden players prefer to have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback since he has the fastest release in the game, but his mobility holds him back. If Rodgers plays, he's a shoo-in to be a 99 by Week 4.

#3 David Bakhtiari

Green Bay Packers OT David Bakhtiari

Madden 21 rating: 96

Madden 22 prediction: 95

David Bakhtiari ended the 2020-2021 season as the second-highest-rated player on the Packers roster.

He ended Madden 21 with a 96 overall rating, finishing above the NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers. Bakhtiari will likely start Madden 22 with a 95 overall rating. Depending on how his knee heals, he could see a higher rating at the end of the season.

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Madden 21 rating: 94

Madden 22 prediction: 95

Jaire Alexander could see a slight jump in his Madden 22 overall rating. Alexander ended the 2020-2021 season with an overall rating of 94.

CBs with best man coverage rating in Madden 21



Stephon Gilmore - 99

Jalen Ramsey - 95

Jaire Alexander - 93

Casey Heyward - 92

Tre’Davious White - 91

Marlon Humphrey - 90

Richard Sherman - 90

Patrick Peterson - 89

Desmond King - 88

Chris Harris - 88 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) July 16, 2020

Jaire Alexander is one of the faster cornerbacks in Madden clocking up a 93 speed and acceleration rating. He also has ratings in the mid-to-high 90s in coverage. His speed has helped him achieve a man coverage rating of 96 overall.

#5 Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Madden 21 rating: 90

Madden 22 prediction: 92

Aaron Jones may be the most underrated running back in Madden. Madden players often turn to running backs like Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, and Derrick Henry before choosing Jones.

Aaron Jones finished Madden 21 with a higher agility rating than Davante Adams. Jones ended the 2020-2021 season with a 90 overall rating in Madden. He also posted a 91-speed rating and a 93 overall in acceleration.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha