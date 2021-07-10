Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting the 5 highest-rated San Francisco 49ers players

The San Francisco 49ers had four players rated in the 90s in Madden 21 and were among the highest-rated teams in the game.

But they had a disappointing season in 2020 behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed more than half the season. Quarterback Trey Lance was drafted third overall to be the team's long-term signal-caller.

While there's no denying that they had a lackluster campaign last season, the 49ers still boast one of the best offenses in the NFL. Tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are as good a receiving trio as any in the NFL. ThE 49ers' defense is also solid, led by the incredible Nick Bosa.

The overall team rating depends on which quarterback ends up leading the offense. Here are the five highest-rated San Francisco 49ers players in Madden 22.

Top five Madden 22 player ratings for San Francisco 49ers

#1 - George Kittle, TE

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 98

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 97

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 98

Kittle has been one of the top two tight ends in the NFL for years. He could only play in eight games in 2020 due to a broken bone in his foot. If his quarterback has a strong year in 2021, Kittle could soon find himself in Madden's 99 Club.

#2 - Trent Williams, LT

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 92

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 94

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 96

Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles

Trent Williams became the highest-paid offensive lineman last season and is PFF's #4 lineman ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Williams, who joined the 49ers via a trade last offseason, ended up making it to the Pro Bowl.

#3 - Fred Warner, MLB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 87

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 92

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 94

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

Warner had a career-high two interceptions to go along with 125 tackles, seven QB hits and a sack during the 2020 NFL season. He made it to his first Pro Bowl and also earned 1st-Team All-Pro honors. He's just 24 and should be a cornerstone for the defense for many years to come.

#4 - Nick Bosa, DE

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 89

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 90

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 91

Nick Bosa played only two games last season before a torn ACL ended his campaign. The 2019 second-round pick isn't as elite as his brother Joey, but he did win the DROY award with nine sacks. Bosa should be ready to go by Week 1.

#5 - Kyle Juszcyk, FB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 86

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 87

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 88

Yes, a fullback made the list for the 49ers, which isn't a dig at the roster. Juszcyk is one of the best fullbacks in the game (#2 on PFF). He had 19 carries for 202 yards and four touchdowns and 17 catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He earned a spot in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

