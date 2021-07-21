Madden 22 ratings week schedule: Date, time and complete info of top positions

Madden 22 is less than a month away.

Throughout the summer, EA Sports has been revealing a trickle of information about the game. Aside from the initial reveal of the game, one of the most anticipated aspects of Madden is the player ratings.

Who are the best players in Madden 22? What are the rookie ratings? Which of the rivals has gazumped the other?

In the near future, EA will begin to reveal player ratings in the game ahead of Madden 22's release. Here is when and where each group of players will be revealed, according to Bleacher Report.

Madden 22 player ratings reveal schedule

Sunday, July 25, 2021: Kickoff Special at 12:30 pm ET on ESPN

Monday, July 26, 2021: Top 10 wide receivers with Chad Johnson on First Take, Full wide receiver ratings on SportsCenter

Tuesday, July 27, 2021: Top 10 defensive linemen with Vince Wilfork on First Take, Top 10 edge rushers on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Wednesday July 28, 2021: Top 10 running backs with Marshawn Lynch on First Take, Full running back ratings on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Thursday, July 29, 2021: Top 10 safeties with Ed Reed on First Take, Additional ratings on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Friday, July 30, 2021: Top 10 quarterbacks with Alex Smith on First Take, additional ratings on SportsCenter and NFL Live

EA Sports is following a marketing trend that has been making its way through the video game industry. As time goes on, more publishers are changing the way they reveal video games. Five years ago, E3 was the main source of industry news and game reveals. However, over the last five years, video game marketing has seen a complete upheaval.

🗣️ Franchise Fans!



Our dev team went deep on new Scouting updates coming to #Madden22 last night...



Watch the full video here: 🎥 https://t.co/86RN03JoA5 pic.twitter.com/MMt8v37DgT — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 20, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has sped this change up, as it has affected the ability for E3 to have shows in each of the last two years. In lieu of E3, publishers have taken it upon themselves to release a trickle of information about their games through a range of methods.

Rather than showing up at Microsoft or Sony's press conferences, Activision has chosen to hold off on everything about their newest Call of Duty games until the end of the summer in 2020 and 2021. Put simply, the absence of an orthodox E3 has sent publishers and marketing teams scrambling for a way to show off their games.

As for Madden, it seems EA has lucked out, in that they can showcase it on a television channel that has an established audience with an interest in pro football. As Madden 22's ratings are revealed, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha