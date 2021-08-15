Madden 22 Xbox One first impressions: 10 things that need work

If you have missed the Madden 22 marketing bombardment by EA over the last few days, there is a new ten-hour free trial out for everyone who has EA Play. It is free to download for both current and last-gen systems. Current gen-versions are getting all of the attention, but what about the versions on the last-gen consoles?

While Madden 22 provides plenty of improvements over Madden 21, there are still plenty of things to work on for the Xbox One versions of the game. Here are ten instances that made me think "really?" during my time with the game.

Madden 22's bad spots:

#1 Loading screens are the exact same except for font

I hope you liked the loading screens from Madden 21 because they are back in Madden 22. With the exception of the font and specific texts as well as the pictures, the loading screens are the same in style as in the last version of the game. However, on the last-gen versions, prepare to see the loading screens a lot.

#2 Same commentators as in the last five Madden games

Brandin Gaudin and Charles Davis are returning for the umpteenth time. Including Madden 17, marking the fifth straight year the commentators have been the same. That means much of the dialog is recycled, and there is no feeling of newness.

#3 Most in-game presentation is the same as in Madden 21

From play-call screens to in-game user interfaces and intro and exit animations, the core football experience is essentially the same from a presentation standpoint. Of course, the scoreboard looks a little different and much of the white letters and borders are now green. However, as a whole, the core football game looks the same as in Madden 21.

#4 Scenarios are not voiced in Franchise mode

Those who have played Madden 21 should remember the scenarios. Basically, the player would answer questions that would affect their stats for the upcoming game. Those conversations did not have voice acting. There were essentially two people looking at each other with text boxes.

This year, the expanded scenario engine added new scenarios but no voice acting. Therefore, get used to watching coaches like Andy Reid addressing Patrick Mahomes in text-form only. The mode badly needs voice acting. It doesn't need to be the actual players and coaches, but it needs more than simple text.

#5 Different set lists for The Yard/Superstar KO and the rest of Madden 22

Madden 22 has all-new songs. This is great, except the customizable setlists are limited by the mode being played. Basically, there is one set list for The Yard and Superstar KO and one setlist for the rest of Madden 22. These should be consolidated into a list that can be used in any mode of the game.

#6 UI is extremely slow

While Madden 22 may have a faster UI on next-gen consoles, Madden 22's UI is slower than Moleasses on Xbox One. In franchise mode, each new menu results in three to five seconds of loading. When trying to quickly set a lineup, it can be frustrating to have to wait for every screen to load.

#7 Player upgrade screens and systems are the same in franchise

While the coaching system has been completely overhauled, the players are upgraded in the exact same way as in Madden 22. The screens have not been reworked, and the experience is the same as it has been over the last few years.

#8 Offensive and defense coordinators are not accurate

One of the biggest selling points of Madden 22 was the addition of offensive and defensive coordinators. However, the coordinators are not accurate. For example, Pat Shurmer is the Broncos' offensive coordinator, but not in Madden 22.

Instead, a pre-generated name has been assigned. This is a disappointing outcome to what was supposed to be one of Madden 22's best new features. Put simply, this should be addressed immediately.

#9 Half-time show says '16-game' season

The franchise mode still has commentary that talks about 16-game seasons. The opening half-time show talks about it being the start of a 16-game season. Of course, this year, the NFL has 17 games. This is a small issue, but it is something that takes away from the experience a little bit.

#10 Linebackers in sync pre-snap

I've played a handful of games, and in each one, both linebackers are oddly in sync with their pre-snap animations. Both players wave at the same time in the exact same way. It is odd and should be fixed immediately, as it distracts from reading the line of scrimmage and takes away from the core gaming experience.

