Yesterday, EA Sports revealed that Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills will be the cover star for Madden 24. Allen joins a prestigious list of the NFL’s best players who have graced the cover of the flagship video game.

Within the game is the ‘99 club’, where the best players in the NFL are rewarded with a 99 rating upon the games’ release - the highest possible rating.

A year ago, when Madden 23 was released, Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Myles Garrett and Trent Williams were all members of the ‘99 club.' This begs the question as to who will make it when Madden 24 is available in August.

Madden 24's 99 club potential members

#5 - Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - '99 club' bound?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been the best in his position for a number of years now, and 2022 was no different.

Kelce caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added a further four scores in the Chiefs' successful playoff run.

Having had seven consecutive 1,000 yard seasons, Kelce is 'Mr Consistent' and, at 33-years-old, shows no signs of slowing down.

#4 - Myles Garrett

Will Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett make the '99 club' again?

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett looks set to make it three consecutive years in the Madden '99 club.'

Garrett matched his 16.0 sacks in 2022 from a year earlier, but did it in less games. He also had more combined, assisted and solo tackles. He also had a career-high four passes defended.

If Garrett was worthy of the '99 club' in Madden 22 and 23, he will be a certainty in Madden 24.

#3 - Justin Jefferson

Does Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson deserve to be in the '99 club'?

Justin Jefferson is regarded by many as the best wide receiver in the NFL. He looks ready to solidify this by being the latest WR inducted into Madden's '99 club.'

The Vikings wideout led the league in receptions (128) and yards (1,809), as no one came close to his stats in 2022.

Jefferson has had over 1,400 all three years of his short NFL career, so it'll surely be a matter of time before he's a '99 club' member.

Will San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa be in the '99 club'?

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa is arguably the league's best pass rusher when healthy and is deserving of a '99 club' induction.

Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2022, following his impressive 15.5 a year prior. Bosa is a quarterback's nightmare and should be represented as such with a 99 overall rating on Madden.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As crazy as it seems, the best player in the NFL wasn't rated as a 99 overall in Madden 23. Mahomes was last in the '99 club' for Madden 22, when he was also a cover star alongside Tom Brady.

PFF @PFF How many rings is Patrick Mahomes winning? How many rings is Patrick Mahomes winning? https://t.co/aHy7Tkbwhr

Mahomes won his second Super Bowl ring at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, as he won MVP and Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes led the league in passing yards and touchdowns, as he was head and shoulders above all other QBs.

