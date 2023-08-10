Madden 24: List of players with Superstar X Factor abilities in game’s latest edition

Madden 24’s release is around the corner. Those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition can enjoy the game starting August 15. Meanwhile, those who purchased the Standard Edition can play the latest edition of the NFL-sanctioned video game three days later.
The covers for both editions will feature Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. As cover athlete for the newest Madden, he is one of several players with either X-Factor or Superstar abilities. These exceptional players have unique attributes that can help you win the game.
Summary of Madden 24 X-Factor and Superstar players
There are 50 X-Factor players in Madden 24, and 27 are on offense. Meanwhile, the game has 66 Superstar players. These exceptional attributes work during head-to-head matchups. Gamers have more freedom to improve their players during Ultimate Team and Franchise Modes.
Out of all NFL teams, the Houston Texans are the only squad that doesn’t have an X-Factor or a Superstar player. Conversely, the Philadelphia Eagles have the most with nine. Defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs have three X-Factor players.
Here’s the complete list of NFL players with X-Factor or Superstar traits in Madden 24.
Arizona Cardinals X-Factor and Superstar Players
Superstar Player
- Budda Baker – Pick Artist, Unfakeable
Atlanta Falcons X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Players
- Kyle Pitts – Double Me (X-Factor), Mid In Elite, Red Zone Threat
Superstar Players
- Calais Campbell – Inside Stuff, Run Stopper
- A.J. Terrell Jr. – Inside Shade, Deep Route KO, Deep Out Zone KO
- Jessie Bates III – Acrobat, Deep In Zone KO
Baltimore Ravens X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Lamar Jackson – Truzz (X-Factor), Juke Box, Quick Draw, Fastbreak
- Mark Andrews – Yac ‘Em Up (X-Factor), Mid In Elite, Matchup Nightmare, TE Apprentice
- Roquan Smith – Reinforcement (X-Factor), Tackle Supreme, Mid Zone KO, Deflator
Superstar Players
- Ronnie Stanley – Secure Protector, Edge Protector
- Marlon Humphrey – Short Route KO, Deep Route KO, Inside Shade
- Justin Tucker – Zen Kicker, Clutch Kicker
Buffalo Bills X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Josh Allen – Bazooka (X-Factor), Quick Draw, Fastbreak, Dashing Deadeye
- Stefon Diggs – Rac ‘Em Up (X-Factor), Juke Box, Deep In Elite, Acrobat
- Von Miller – Fearmonger (X-Factor), Adrenaline Rush, No Outsiders, Edge Threat
- Tre’Davious White – Shutdown (X-Factor), Pick Artist, Acrobat, Deep Out Zone KO
Superstar Players
- Micah Hyde – Pick Artist, Medium Route KO
- Jordan Poyer – Deep Out Zone KO, Mid Zone KO
Carolina Panthers X-Factor and Superstar Players
Superstar Players
- Ikem Ekwonu – Nasty Streak
- Brian Burns – Speedster, Strip Specialist
Chicago Bears X-Factor and Superstar Players
Superstar Player
- DJ Moore – Mid Out Elite, Short Out Elite
Cincinnati Bengals X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Joe Burrow – Run & Gun (X-Factor), Sideline Deadeye, Fearless, Set Feet Lead
- Ja’Marr Chase – Double Me (X-Factor), Mid In Elite, Mid Out Elite
Superstar Player
- Tee Higgins – Short In Elite, Mid In Elite
Cleveland Browns X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Players
- Nick Chubb – Wrecking Ball (X-Factor), Bruiser, Reach For It, Balance Beam
- Myles Garrett – Unstoppable Force (X-Factor), Strip Specialist, El Toro, Edge Threat
Superstar Players
- Amari Cooper – Route Technician, Outside Apprentice
- Wyatt Teller – Post Up, Nasty Streak
- Za’Darius Smith – Out My Way, Mr. Big Stop, Edge Threat Elite
Dallas Cowboys X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Player
- Micah Parsons – Unstoppable Force (X-Factor), Out My Way, Secure Tackler, Edge Threat
Superstar Players
- Dak Prescott – Anchored Extender, Gutsy Scrambler, Conductor
- CeeDee Lamb – Mid Out Elite, Outside Apprentice, Short Out Elite
- Zack Martin – Post Up, Screen Protector
- Tyron Smith – All Day, Edge Protector
- Stephon Gilmore – Acrobat, Pick Artist, Flat Zone KO
- Trevon Diggs – Acrobat, Pick Artist
Denver Broncos X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Player
- Patrick Surtain II – Shutdown (X-Factor), Outside Shade, Short Route KO, Tip Drill
Superstar Player
- Justin Simmons – Mid Zone KO, Pick Artist
Detroit Lions X-Factor and Superstar Players
Superstar Players
- Amon-Ra St. Brown – Short Out Elite, Acrobat
- Penei Sewell – Screen Protector, Natural Talent
Green Bay Packers X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Player
- Jaire Alexander – Shutdown (X-Factor), Acrobat, Outside Shade, Short Route KO
Superstar Players
- David Bakhtiari – All Day, Edge Protector
- Aaron Jones - Reach for It, Juke Box
- Kenny Clark – Unpredictable, Inside Stuff
- Rashan Gary – No Outsiders, Swim Club
Indianapolis Colts X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Player
- DeForest Buckner – Unstoppable Force (X-Factor), El Toro, Inside Stuff, Under Pressure
Superstar Players
- Jonathan Taylor – Arm Bar, Juke Box
- Quenton Nelson – Puller Elite, Nasty Streak
Jacksonville Jaguars X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
Superstar Players
- Trevor Lawrence – Gunslinger, Gutsy Scrambler
- Brandon Scherff – Post Up, Matador
Kansas City Chiefs X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Patrick Mahomes – Bazooka (X-Factor), Pass Lead Elite, Dashing Deadeye, Redzone Deadeye
- Travis Kelce – Double Me (X-Factor), Leap Frog, TE Apprentice, Deep Out Elite
- Chris Jones – Momentum Shift (X-Factor), El Toro, Goal Line Stuff, Under Pressure
Las Vegas Raiders X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Players
- Josh Jacobs – Wrecking Ball (X-Factor), Backlash, Backfield Master
- Davante Adams – Double Me (X-Factor), Route Technician, Outside Apprentice, Red Zone Threat
- Maxx Crosby – Relentless (X-Factor), Edge Threat Elite, Swim Club, No Outsiders
Superstar Player
- Chandler Jones – Edge Threat Elite, Strip Specialist
Los Angeles Chargers X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Austin Ekeler – Wrecking Ball (X-Factor), Energizer, Backfield Mismatch, Goal Line Back
- Keenan Allen – Max Security (X-Factor), Outside Apprentice, Mid Out Elite, Slot-O-Matic
- Joey Bosa – Unstoppable Force (X-Factor), Swim Club, No Outsiders, Edge Threat
- Derwin James – Reinforcement (X-Factor), Unfakeable, Lumberjack, Flat Zone KO
Superstar Players
- Justin Herbert – Pass Lead Elite, Sideline Deadeye, High Point Deadeye
- Mike Williams – Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite
- Khalil Mack – Strip Specialist, No Outsiders, Edge Threat
Los Angeles Rams X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Players
- Cooper Kupp – Rac ‘Em Up (X-Factor), Persistent, Red Zone Threat, Slot-O-Matic
- Aaron Donald – Blitz (X-Factor), El Toro, Inside Stuff, Under Pressure
Miami Dolphins X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Tyreek Hill – Rac ‘Em Up (X-Factor), Juke Box, Short Out Elite, Acrobat
- Jalen Ramsey – Bottleneck, Acrobat, One Step Ahead, Bench Press
Superstar Players
- Jaylen Waddle – Short In Elite, Mid In Elite
- Terron Armstead – Secure Protector, Edge Protector
Minnesota Vikings X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Player
- Justin Jefferson – Double Me (X-Factor), Outside Apprentice, Route Technician, Short In Elite
Superstar Players
- Danielle Hunter – Extra Credit, Speedster
- Harrison Smith – Enforcer, Flat Zone KO, Deep In Zone KO
New England Patriots X-Factor and Superstar Players
Superstar Player
- Matthew Judon – Demoralizer, Edge Threat
New Orleans Saints X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Player
- Demario Davis – Reinforcement (X-Factor), Outmatched, Out My Way, Secure Tackler
Superstar Players
- Alvin Kamara – RB Apprentice, Juke Box
- Cameron Jordan – Instant Rebate, No Outsiders, Edge Threat Elite
- Marshon Lattimore – On The Ball, Deep Route KO
New York Giants X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Players
- Saquon Barkley – First One Free (X-Factor), Juke Box, Leap Frog, Energizer
- Dexter Lawrence – Blitz (X-Factor), Inside Stuff, El Toro
New York Jets X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
Superstar Players
- Aaron Rodgers – Dashing Deadeye, Roaming Deadeye, Pass Lead Elite
- Mekhi Becton – Nasty Streak
- Quinnen Williams – Unpredictable, El Toro
- Sauce Gardner – Acrobat, Inside Shake, Deep Out Zone KO
Philadelphia Eagles X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Jalen Hurts – Run & Gun (X-Factor), Juke Box, Fastbreak, Gunslinger
- A.J. Brown – Max Security (X-Factor), Short Out Elite, WR Apprentice, Runoff Elite
- Darius Slay – Shutdown (X-Factor), Acrobat, Deep Route KO, Inside Shade
Superstar Players
- Dallas Goedert – Mid Out Elite, Short Out Elite
- Jason Kelce – Natural Talent, Screen Protector
- Lane Johnson – Fool Me Once, Nasty Streak
- Haason Reddick – Edge Threat, No Outsiders, Strip Specialist
- Fletcher Cox – Under Pressure, Secure Tackler
- Jordan Davis – Inside Stuff
Pittsburgh Steelers X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Players
- T.J. Watt – Unstoppable Force (X-Factor), Strip Specialist, No Outsiders, Edge Threat
- Cam Heyward – Fearmonger (X-Factor), Unpredictable, El Toro, Inside Stuff
Superstar Players
- Najee Harris – Reach For It, Leap Frog
- Diontae Johnson – Short In Elite, Short Out Elite
- Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pick Artist, Tip Drill, Deep Out Zone KO
San Francisco 49ers X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Christian McCaffrey - Ankle Breaker (X-Factor), Evasive, Leap Frog, Backfield Master
- Deebo Samuel – Yac ‘Em Up (X-Factor), Mid Out Elite, Slot-O-Matic, Mid In Elite
- George Kittle – Yac ‘Em Up (X-Factor), Route Apprentice, Short Out Elite, Short In Elite
- Nick Bosa – Relentless (X-Factor), Extra Credit, Speedster, Edge Threat
- Fred Warner – Zone Hawk (X-Factor), Outmatched, Lurker, Mid Zone KO
Superstar Player
- Trent Williams – All Day, Edge Protector, Post Up
Seattle Seahawks X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Player
- D.K. Metcalf – Double Me (X-Factor), Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite, Red Zone Threat
Tampa Bay Buccaneers X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Players
- Mike Evans – Double Me (X-Factor), Deep Out Elite, Mid In Elite, Red Zone Threat
- Lavonte David – Run Stuffer (X-Factor), Lurker, Deflator, Mid Zone KO
Superstar Players
- Chris Godwin – Slot-O-Matic, Mid In Elite
- Tristan Wirfs – Secure Protector, Natural Talent
- Ryan Jensen – Secure Protector, All Day
- Shaquil Barrett – Strip Specialist, Edge Threat
- Vita Vea – El Toro, B.O.G.O.
Tennessee Titans X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Player
- Derrick Henry – Freight Train (X-Factor), Arm Bar, Tank, Backlash
Superstar Players
- Jeffery Simmons – El Toro, Run Stopper
- Kevin Byard – Pick Artist, Deep In Zone KO
Washington Commanders X-Factor and Superstar Players
X-Factor Players
- Terry McLaurin – Ankle Breaker (X-Factor), Outside Apprentice, Acrobat, Deep In Elite
- Jonathan Allen – Momentum Shift (X-Factor), Inside Stuff, Run Stopper, Reach Elite
Superstar Player
- Chase Young – Speedster, Adrenaline Rush, No Outsiders