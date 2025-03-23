"Maid of honor in waiting" - Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce's GF makes IG comeback to hype up Selena Gomez's album

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been setting the standard as one of the best friendships in the industry for over a decade. Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco, came out with their first album, "I Said I Love You First," which consists of 14 tracks.

After not posting anything on social media for over 100 days, Swift took to Instagram to express support for her friend's latest album release. While many artists have not commented on the major comeback, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer made sure to hype up her friend.

While resharing a picture from the album, Travis Kelce's girlfriend wrote:

“[Selena Gomez] & [Benny Blanco] I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD.”

Reacting to this gesture one fan commented:

"Maid of honor in waiting."

"taylor is such a supportive friend. now i understand why people hate her because they don't have someone who supports them the same way taylor supports her friends," another fan appreciated the Cruel Summer singer's efforts.

"I really hated the album but I love Selena for the person she is and who she represents to Taylor. If Taylor is happy, so am I," another person expressed their thoughts.

Another fan added:

"Taylor going full caps lock fan mode for Selena and Benny’s album is such classic ride-or-die bestie energy."

"Two millionaires cosplaying as teenage besties to farm engagement from adults who still think Spotify screenshots are a personality. Glad they’re enjoying themselves—Selena seems to be healing from the emotional toll of having illegals deported, and Taylor’s coping well with no one caring who she endorsed for president," another fan expressed frustration.

"Someone, Somewhere ….. is Down Bad just bc of Tay- Selena friendship ! Haters can cry!" another fan dropped a blunt statement.

Saquon Barkley expresses support for Taylor Swift after getting booed at the Super Bowl

As the Kansas City Chiefs struggled to put up a fight against the Philadelphia Eagles to secure a three-peat this year, Taylor Swift was there to cheer Travis Kelce.

However, during the matchup, one awkward moment left many fans stunned when the crowd started booing Swift as she featured on the big screen.

Talking about the situation, Barkley shared that he didn't get why that happened as he believes Swift has made the game bigger.

"I remember that they showed her on the Jumbotron and she got booed," Barkley said, via Pop Base." I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there. She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger. We're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting."

The Eagles won the game 40-22 to win the Super Bowl.

