Malik Hooker's strengths, weaknesses and why the Cowboys' defensive scheme is a perfect fit

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced safety Malik Hooker's signing this week. The 25-year-old, who was a first-round draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 made several visits this offseason. His second trip to Dallas seemingly sealed the deal.

Malik Hooker wearing No. 28 with the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Hmod3yxUEC — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2021

Malik Hooker's strengths

Malik Hooker could be one of the best deep safeties in the league. He has excellent instincts, for starters. In 2018, he had the highest forced incompletion rate in the NFL. Hooker is also a lockdown safety and can cover a lot of ground. He could be a big asset for the Cowboys against other NFC East offenses.

Malik Hooker's weaknesses

Malik Hooker was a standout player at Ohio State, which led to him being drafted 15th overall. Injuries, though, have frequently knocked on his door since the draft. Hooker didn't participate in the NFL Combine because he had to undergo surgery for a torn labrum in his hip as well as a sports hernia.

With the Indianapolis Colts, he suffered a groin injury on his first official day of training camp, subsequently missing some time. He began the 2017 season as a backup safety but did get playing time, until he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7 of his rookie season.

In 2018, he didn't start a playoff game because of a foot injury. Before the 2020 season, the Colts declined their fifth-year option on Hooker. Then, last season, he tore his Achilles in September, causing him to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Having played just 34 games in four seasons, Malik Hooker needs to stay healthy all season long to make an impact and prove to be the player everyone thought he was out of college.

Cowboys in pads today for first time since Jan. 3 season finale vs. Giants. Practice starts at 11 a.m. PT. S Malik Hooker won’t be highly active, given he just signed Tuesday. Mike McCarthy: “We’ll pace him. We won’t go full boat. ...We’ll take it slow.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2021

Where Malik Hooker fits in the Cowboys defensive scheme

The Cowboys hired new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn this offseason and are trying to create a new defense. Dallas used a significant number of draft picks in 2021 to bolster their defense.

The Cowboys have added size and depth to their rearguard this offseason and are looking for playmakers and someone who can be good in coverage. Dan Quinn typically runs a Cover 1 and Cover 3 defensive scheme, meaning the opposing wide receivers are usually sent towards the safeties. Having reliable safeties there to stop the receivers is the key to executing these schemes.

That's where Hooker comes in. When healthy, Hooker could make a significant impact in the secondary.

