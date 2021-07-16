Top 5 unsigned NFL free agents ahead of 2021 training camp 

NFL training camp is just a few weeks away and there are still some experienced, talented players available on the free-agent market. Free agents who find themselves without a franchise at this stage may be eager to sign, but it could take some cap space wizardry to get these talents on board in some cases.

All things considered, here are five free agents most likely to draw some interest from NFL franchises ahead of training camp.

5 players who are still free agents

#1 Steven Nelson, CB

After parting ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year, cornerback Steven Nelson is still a free agent despite constant rumors that he will sign with a franchise soon. Nelson is an elite cornerback who will be an upgrade to nearly any secondary.

Nelson has the ability to continue to be a shut down corner and has allowed a meager 58% completion rate in his coverage.

Eagles’ Darius Slay recruits ex-Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson on social media | Why pitch makes sense. #Steelers https://t.co/Yag6sRJ5Iu pic.twitter.com/0LwJNn1F2S — Blitzburgh ✨ (@RenegadeBlitz) July 7, 2021

#2 Brian Poole, CB

Brian Poole spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the New York Jets in 2019. Poole had a solid season in 2020 before going down with shoulder and knee injuries.

Brian Poole is the best slot corner option still available. He has continually fared well against the rush and last season was his career-best season in coverage, which is a plus.

#3 Malik Hooker, S

Malik Hooker is one of the most talented safeties in the free agent pool and although he has visited many NFL teams this offseason, he remains unsigned. Hooker is just 25 years old and has many years ahead of him on the field, but injuries have hindered his ability to put on a show.

The Indianapolis Colts declined Hooker's fifth-year option before the 2020 season and didn't extend him, allowing him to be a free agent this offseason.

#4 Kwon Alexander, ILB

Inside linebacker Kwon Alexander was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played for four seasons before signing with the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons. Alexander then played for the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

Alexander was released by the Saints after the 2020 season and subsequently became a free agent. Although he had better production early on in his career, he still has a lot of high-leverage playing ability to bring to a defense, if given the opportunity.

#5 Duke Johnson, RB

Running back Duke Johnson had a lot of promise when he came out of the University of Miami, drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Johnson spent four seasons with the Browns and two seasons with the Houston Texans. Although he hasn't had more than 400 rushing yards in a season, he could add value to any offensive backfield.

