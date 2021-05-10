NFL Free Agency: 3 cornerbacks the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider signing 

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add some depth to their secondary, more specifically, at corner.

The Steelers cut Steven Nelson; Mike Hilton signed with the Bengals, and with Justin Layne's current legal issues, signing a productive corner is necessary at this point.

Cam Sutton resigned with the Steelers and will likely become the leader at the position, but he will need help. There are a few solid corners who are still available and address that concern for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Three corners the Pittsburgh Steelers should look to sign

Here are the three best available corners, who are still free agents, that the Pittsburgh Steelers should look to sign:

#1 Brian Poole

The five-year NFL veteran is the best available slot corner at this point. Brian Poole was an undrafted free agent out of Florida and signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a three-year deal.

In 2019 he signed with the New York Jets, where his productivity wasn't nearly as high as it was with the Falcons. His 2020 season ended early with shoulder and knee injuries.

Nevertheless, Poole is good at slot coverage and is a trusted and proven corner, which is what the Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need at the position. His injury issues are most likely why he is still available, though.

#2 Bobby McCain

Bobby McCain was shockingly released by the Miami Dolphins last week. Although he was a starting safety with the Dolphins, he was a corner and had flexibility both inside and outside.

His experience is mostly as a slot corner, which would help the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, and he would be a first option as a backup safety.

It would cost the Steelers a significant amount of money to sign McCain, but his versatility throughout the secondary would be a great investment for the team.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Van Noy and Bobby McCain all Dolphins team captains last year. All gone now. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) May 6, 2021

#3 Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman is 33, but the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't necessarily looking for youth at corner; they're looking for stability and experience.

Those are two attributes Sherman definitely has, and his ability to fire up the defense could be key, considering all the veterans the Steelers parted ways with this winter.

Richard Sherman has shown an interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, so it is unlikely that he would land up in Pittsburgh. But he's definitely someone who should be on the radar of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers owe it to themselves to call Richard Sherman. Now that the compensatory pick free agent window has expired. See if he'll play for cheap. Like guys do to play w Brady. Juju + Bince stayed for less. Steelers need a corner. And guys say they'd love to play for Tomlin. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 3, 2021

It will be interesting to see which direction the Steelers go when adding to the secondary. They weren't focused on drafting a corner in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Pittsburgh Steelers did sign undrafted free agent LaMont Wade out of Penn State.