Malik Willis landing spots: 3 teams that should target Titans’ out of favor QB

With Will Levis' arrival, the days for either Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis are numbered. While the aging veteran is always a prime cut candidate, the Tennessee Titans may opt to trade Willis instead. Tannehill would be a better mentor for Levis than Willis would in all likelihood.

That means that some teams could be able to swing a trade for the former third-round pick. Willis wasn't all that impressive in limited action last year, but the Titans offense wasn't all that good. Here are three teams that should give Willis a shot.

3 Most Likely Landing Spots for Malik Willis:

1. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons appear poised to start Desmond Ridder. They also have Taylor Heinicke. However, it wouldn't be a bad idea to add Malik Willis to that mix. Willis is a supreme athlete and the Falcons run a run-heavy offense. A backfield with Cordarrelle Patterson, Bijan Robinson and Willis would be tough to defend, so it's certainly worth looking into. Ridder is not as athletic as Willis, so it might be something of interest to Arthur Smith and company.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are rolling with Jordan Love and have drafted Sean Clifford as his backup. However, if Love doesn't work out, they might be in trouble. Clifford isn't expected to be anything at this level. Adding Willis would give them an option to succeed Aaron Rodgers in the event that Love doesn't. Additionally, Love's contract is far shorter than Willis', so it might be an investment to make. Love spent a lot of time on the bench, which makes his status a question mark.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Should the Buccaneers look at Malik Willis?

There may not be a worse quarterback room in football than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers'. Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield do not inspire fear in any NFL defense. Willis probably doesn't either, but he at least has potential that the others don't. Mayfield is on his fourth team already and Trask is a backup. It's worth looking into Willis to at least give them something to try and build around after Tom Brady.

