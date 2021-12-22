Man accused of Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud likely to plead guilty

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won a record seven Super Bowls in his career. But it's the fifth ring acquired as quarterback of the New England Patriots that's the story here.

According to federal prosecutors, 24-year-old Scott Spiva of Roseland, New Jersey, will plead guilty to fraud after he misrepresented himself as an ex-player for the New England Patriots back in 2017.

The sole purpose of this was to profit off the Super Bowl rings that Spina asserted were gifts to the family of the 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Man accused of Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud to likely plead guilty

The plea agreement was filed in federal court in the city of Los Angeles. Per the U.S. attorney's office for the Central District of California, the 24-year-old will plead guilty to five felony charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He purchased a 2016 Super Bowl ring from a player on the team who subsequently left the team.

Prosecutors assert that Spina paid the player with one fraudulent check at the minimum and trafficked the ring for $63,000 to a broker-dealer of championship rings out in California.

That amount was almost three times the total that Spina spent on the ring.

In a statement by the United States Attorney’s office:

“When Spina obtained the player ring, he also received the information that allowed the former player to purchase Super Bowl rings for family and friends that are slightly smaller than the player rings.”

Spina impersonated the player, who was only identified by the initials T. J., and placed an order for three rings with Brady’s name inscribed on them, maintaining they were presents for Brady's nephews.

The broker-dealer came around to the idea that the three-time MVP did not have nephews, and made his effort to exit the deal.

As stated in the criminal complaint:

“The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady."

Spina promptly sold the inscribed rings to an auction house for $100,000. This was the same day that the broker-dealer made an attempt to leave the deal and when Spina got the rings in November 2017.

The following year, in February 2018, one of the family rings was sold for almost $340,000 at an auction house.

US Attorney L.A. @USAO_LosAngeles Scott V. Spina Jr. of Roseland, NJ has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in relation these “Brady”-engraved rings. Scott V. Spina Jr. of Roseland, NJ has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in relation these “Brady”-engraved rings. https://t.co/bzZOML5yf6

What Happens to the Man Involved in the Brady Case?

Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

Once he officially enters the five guilty pleas, the former businessman will be staring down a legal maximum penalty of 92 years in federal prison, but the real sentence will probably be significantly less once a federal judge examines the United States Sentencing Guidelines and other allowable elements.

Spina agreed to give compensation to the former Patriots player who sold his Super Bowl ring and other mementos, per the agreed upon plea agreement.

