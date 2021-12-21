Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady - Michael Vick names his favorite to win 2021 NFL MVP award 

Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady? Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick now works for Fox Sports as an analyst, a position he has held since 2017. On the Fox Sports One morning show First Things First, Vick was asked his thoughts on what looks to be a two-player race for the 2021 NFL MVP award. The two players are Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Vick responded to a question asked by moderator Jenna Wolfe after panelist Chris Broussard said Brady was his MVP. Vick spoke of Brady's performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 and the impact it had on the MVP race:

"This slipped through the cracks last night for Tom Brady and as we looked at those stats, what stood out to me was the interceptions. I am a touchdown to interception ratio guy and Aaron Rodgers has four and that's been typical of him over the last 10 years of his career.”

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued about the interceptions by Brady:

“Those interceptions that was thrown by Brady did affect the outcome of many games he probably lost this year is a small few of them. Aaron Rodgers, he just don't put himself in that position.”

When it came to picking between Rodgers and Brady, Vick stated this:

“But right now, Aaron Rodgers is the front runner for MVP.”

Going back to Vick’s point on touchdown to interception ratio, he is right about how good Aaron Rodgers' all-time touchdown to interception ratio is. Since 2011 in the category, the Packers quarterback has finished first five times.

Brady has finished first twice in that stretch, including the time he achieved the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history with 14.00 back in 2016. That year, Brady had 28 touchdowns to two interceptions.

Among active quarterbacks, Rodgers is the leader with a 4.75 ratio while Brady is fourth with a 3.05 ratio.

Is Michael Vick right about Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Comparing both Rodgers and Brady this season, Rodgers is 10th in passing yards while Brady leads the league. Brady has 36 touchdown passes to Rodgers’ 30 and both have their teams atop their respective divisions.

The Packers clinched the NFC North after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 while the Buccaneers lead the NFC South and have yet to seal it.

Rodgers and Brady each have three NFL MVP awards and are looking to get their fourth to be second behind Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who has five MVP awards. Right now, it's coming down to the home stretch with three games left this season; and the MVP race might be too close to call.

