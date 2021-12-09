Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers among top most-tweeted male athletes in 2021 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are two of the most recognizable faces on and off the field. When Brady isn’t leading the league with his 34 touchdown passes, he is doing commercials such as the ones he's done for Subway. The 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback made a new commercial entitled "The Freshly Baked Fragrance of Bready" that debuted during the NFL season opener as the Buccaneers faced the Dallas Cowboys. What makes the ad entertaining is that Brady himself does not eat bread due to his TB12 diet.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Tom Brady actually takes a bite of his Subway sandwich in this new ad, as he is pitching the brand’s better-for-you bread.



Commercial cuts off before you actually see him eat it Tom Brady actually takes a bite of his Subway sandwich in this new ad, as he is pitching the brand’s better-for-you bread. Commercial cuts off before you actually see him eat it https://t.co/17qaA37o4e

Another entertaining commercial of Brady’s was one where he hinted at "the possibility of a trade," which spins widespread theories as to where the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback could end up in this trade. The irony here is that Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, is included here. Ultimately, Brady was discussing trading crypto, as he and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen have a stake in the Cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX.

Speaking of trading, there was a lot of talk before the season that Aaron Rodgers was to be traded, but nothing came of it. The Packers quarterback can be seen off the field as a spokesperson for State Farm Insurance, where you can get the Rodgers Rate. However, he has also made some comments off the field that gained him some more notoriety. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed that he was unvaccinated and tried homeopathic methods, instead of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the vast contrasts in their personalities, Brady and Rodgers have been newsworthy this year on social media.

Brady and Rodgers are among the top most-tweeted male athletes in 2021

Both future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks are among the top five male athletes who have been the most tweeted about this year. On Twitter, Brady has 2.1 million followers, while Rodgers has 4.1 million followers. Of those in the top five, they are the only two NFL players on the list as the other three are in the NBA. What makes this such an accomplishment is that Brady is 44-years-old and Rodgers is 38-years-old.

Front Office Sports @FOS 2021's Most Tweeted About Male Athletes 📊



1️⃣ LeBron James

2️⃣ Tom Brady

3️⃣ Kobe Bryant

4️⃣ Kyrie Irving

5️⃣ Aaron Rodgers 2021's Most Tweeted About Male Athletes 📊1️⃣ LeBron James2️⃣ Tom Brady3️⃣ Kobe Bryant4️⃣ Kyrie Irving5️⃣ Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/3dnN6hJBMo

In a league where you have young talent in quarterback positions like the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes or the Baltimore Ravens signal caller Lamar Jackson, Brady and Rodgers are still popular. It speaks to how loved, or disliked, they are, and people still mention them. No matter what, it is probably the only thing these two will have in common.

