How many good games has Patrick Mahomes played in 2021?

One of the main stories of the season is the regression of Patrick Mahomes. He's taken fire from fans, fantasy owners, and pundits all season long.

Based on this, one would assume that Mahomes has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns and has been the reason for the Chiefs losing games. However, his stats are decent enough to land him in the top five in several categories.

How many good games has Mahomes had in 2021? The answer could make things much clearer than a quick look at his season totals.

Here's a look at every good game Mahomes has put together in 2021.

Every good game Mahomes has had in 2021

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns: Week 1

Nothing was wrong in Chiefs Kingdom at the end of Week 1. Mahomes started slow but was eventually able to hit top speed.

He threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 75 percent of his passes for 337 yards and a 131.4 passer rating.

As far as games go, Mahomes ended the day with a great performance and the Chiefs won.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Week 2

Mahomes kept the train rolling against the Baltimore Ravens, completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 343 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Mahomes looked like himself in this one and nothing seemed wrong.

The Chiefs lost the game late, but Mahomes wasn't at fault. The defense allowed 36 points and the Chiefs had 35.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: Week 4

Mahomes didn't have the best game against the Chargers in Week 3, but he earned a pass as it was a divisional game against a solid team. The Chiefs showed up against the Eagles and Mahomes looked as good as he has in years past.

He completed a whopping 80 percent of his passes for 278 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. At this point, Mahomes was riding high.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Week 10

Patrick Mahomes went the next five weeks without a good performance. He didn't have a game in which he threw for more touchdowns than interceptions and the offense looked as mortal as any point in the Andy Reid era.

That said, Week 10 was a return to form for Patrick Mahomes. He threw for 406 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also completed 70 percent of his throws and earned a 127.6 passer rating.

Every other game

Patrick Mahomes has only had four good games in 2021 through 13 weeks. Every other game has been average or worse.

He's been good for about as many turnovers as touchdowns. At the current rate, Mahomes is having a good game once every four games. However, that ratio is lopsided based on early-season performances.

To win in the playoffs, Mahomes will need to have good games consistently. At the current rate, the Chiefs may be shaping up to be a one-and-done team in the playoffs in 2021.

To win playoff games, quarterbacks need to be effective early and often.

If Mahomes is to succeed in the playoffs, he must once again separate himself from similar play of fellow AFC quarterbacks like Ryan Tannehill, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield.

