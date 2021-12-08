Aaron Rodgers toe injury: Packers HC Matt LaFleur provides latest update 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed a start this season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 because he was in COVID-19 protocol. Last month, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback disclosed that he had suffered an injury to his toe while exercising at his California residence during the required quarantine.

Following their bye in Week 13, Packers third-year head coach Matt LaFleur informed the media that he is certain that Rodgers will not get the procedure to repair his injured toe, telling the media:

“Not to my knowledge. I don’t believe so."

The toe of the Packers franchise quarterback had an extra week to heal and rest before heading into the 2021 home stretch. Three of their final five games will be at home at Lambeau Field, starting in Week 14 versus the Bears.

Right now, the Packers have a 9-3 record, leading the NFC North. Rodgers is fourth in passer rating and seventh in touchdown passes with 23.

How Aaron Rodgers has played with the toe injury

Rodgers has played through the injury and has performed at a level similar to the one he was at last year when he won his third MVP award. In the two games coming back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Rodgers got wins over the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings.

Against the Seahawks, Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 passing yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. Facing the Vikings on the road in Minneapolis, Rodgers threw for a season-best 385 passing yards and four touchdown passes in a 34-31 loss.

Returning home to Green Bay to face the Los Angeles Rams, the Super Bowl-winning Packers quarterback threw for 307 yards and two touchdown passes. He also added a one-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter, his first rushing touchdown since Week Six against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers stated in his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week that he was still assessing whether to have surgery on his broken toe or not. Rodgers made it known that the surgery would not cause him to miss any additional time should he opt to get it.

