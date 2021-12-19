Skip Bayless uses Patriots loss to once again push Tom Brady agenda

Skip Bayless has always been a controversial figure for his takes on Tom Brady. In the past, Bayless has been one of Brady's biggest haters.

But he's also switched his beliefs countless times. Bayless' differing takes are impossible to keep up with. But he is currently a huge Brady supporter again.

The evidence of Bayless supporting Brady comes from a ridiculous tweet. During the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts game Saturday, Bayless tweeted an absurd tweet.

The tweet occurred after the Colts scored a touchdown on a blocked punt. Bayless thrust his agenda that Brady is superior to Bill Belichick.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Never thought I'd see a Belichick team give up a blocked punt for a touchdown. Brady>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Belichick. Never thought I'd see a Belichick team give up a blocked punt for a touchdown. Brady>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Belichick.

Skip Bayless uses Patriots loss to once again push Tom Brady's agenda

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LI.

Bayless' tweet was ridiculous and uninformative. The Colts blocking the Patriots punt was certainly a surprise, as special teams blips are incredibly rare for a Belichick-led team.

The blocked punt happened at the end of the first quarter, and the Colts were ahead 7-0 at the time. The touchdown changed the climate for the remainder of the game.

Mac Jones was forced to throw more and made costly turnovers afterward.

Still, this was the first loss the Patriots suffered since October 17. After a two-month-long winning streak, it took just one flawed by the Patriots for Bayless to throw Belichick under the bus.

Belichick has always prided himself on special teams and defense. He's likely disappointed that the protection didn't hold up for Jake Bailey.

But the bottom line is that E.J. Speed made a good play for the Colts.

Bayless is no stranger to controversy surrounding Brady, Belichick, or the Patriots. As Pat McAfee pointed out on the "Pat McAfee Show," Tom Brady was mentioned 20 times in Brady's most recent "Man in the Arena" episode by Bayless.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



HE WAS WRONG 20 TIMES in last night's episode



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE Skip Bayless MIGHT have been the guy that made @TomBrady develop his Man in the Arena mantra.HE WAS WRONG 20 TIMES in last night's episode Skip Bayless MIGHT have been the guy that made @TomBrady develop his Man in the Arena mantra.HE WAS WRONG 20 TIMES in last night's episode#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/zZOTS9bHEk

Tom Brady is having an All-Pro season. He's one of the few NFL MVP frontrunners as a result of his consistent play.

He leads the NFL in touchdowns and passing yards entering Week 15. But Belichick has done one of his best coaching jobs ever this season and deserves respect for it.

Belichick has masked Jones' weakness and finds different ways to win each week. His defense has been well-coached up and is an elite, difference-making unit.

Ultimately, it doesn't matter whether Tom Brady or Belichick is better. Both are legends who have left a long-lasting impact on the NFL.

Both could meet in the Super Bowl this year as well.

