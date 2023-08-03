Marcell Dareus net worth: How much is ex-Bills DT worth in 2023?

Marcell Dareus has had an illustrious ten-year career as a professional football player, amassing a substantial fortune along the way. Fans may be curious about his net worth and journey through the NFL, particularly focusing on his career earnings and financial success.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2023, Dareus's net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. Throughout his career, he has earned approximately $100 million in pay and bonuses from his various teams.

Dareus showcased exceptional potential during his college football career, catching the attention of NFL recruiters from multiple organizations. In 2011, he declared his eligibility for the NFL draft and was selected by the Buffalo Bills as the third overall pick in the first round. He remained with the Bills from 2011 to 2017, after which he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2017 season.

Notably, in 2015, Dareus signed an extension with the Buffalo Bills, securing a guaranteed $60 million, which stands as the highest sum ever awarded to a non-quarterback in the NFL.

Later, in 2017, Dareus was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his three-year tenure with the team, Spotrac reports that he made a total of $23,995,294.

The majority of Marcell Dareus' wealth can be linked to his NFL exploits. In addition to the outstanding NFL contracts, he has also earned substantial income through partnerships and endorsements. He has worked with well-known companies like Nissan, Nike, and Pepsi.

Why is Marcell Dareus recently in the news?

In an unexpected television appearance, Marcell Dareus appeared on Dr. Pimple Popper to discuss his forehead lipoma. Dareus sought treatment from renowned dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee for the bulge of fat tissue on his forehead.

On the most recent edition of the popular show, the former Buffalo Bills DT is one of three patients, alongside Cherish, who had a leopard-print face while pregnant, and Jess, a widower seeking romance who becomes stuck with a huge lump on her neck.

The defensive giant uploaded a video to his official Instagram page following the performance with the caption "99 problems but a pimple ain't ☝🏽"