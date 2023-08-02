Von Miller got the chance to play and win a Super Bowl alongside Peyton Manning, and now he's hopeful to do the same with Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills edge rusher recently made a comparison between the Hall of Famer and his current quarterback.

Allen hasn't been in the Super Bowl yet, nor has he won an MVP. Nevertheless, he has a quality that Manning had and Miller believes he's destined for big things.

Miller said on the Up and Adams show:

“He’s so consistent. All the Hall of Fame quarterbacks I’ve been around, they have that type of quality. Peyton Manning, didn’t matter if we won or lost or if they said he was gonna win the Super Bowl. If we didn’t, he was the same guy that came on and worked.”

Allen, per Miller's report, is remarkably consistent. Regardless of what's happening, he will come to practice and give everything he has to the team. Whether it's coming off a win or loss, Allen works as hard as ever.

That's something Manning did, according to his former teammate. It might be what helped him to win five MVP awards and two Super Bowls. That's a goal Allen has yet to reach, but it might happen sooner than later. If anyone knows anything about Hall of Fame quarterbacks, it's Miller.

Josh Allen MVP odds in 2023

Josh Allen was the pre-season MVP favorite last year. His Buffalo Bills were the Super Bowl favorites as well. Neither of those things transpired as it was a tougher year for them than they imagined.

This year, Allen is not the pre-season favorite. He still has good odds of taking home the award, though:

Patrick Mahomes, +650

Joe Burrow, +700

Josh Allen, +750

Justin Herbert, +900

Jalen Hurts, +1200

Lamar Jackson, +1600

The competition is stacked, with a lot of very strong contenders looking to capture the MVP award. Allen is in great company, but he will have his work cut out for him this season.