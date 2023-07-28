Calvin Ridley shared in an interview with The Athletic’s Jeff Howe:

“Like everyone says, I haven’t played football in two years. But even when I did play, I know I was a very dominant and very explosive player. Right now, I’m more motivated than ever and ready to get back whatever I lost.”

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra picked up the story and rewrote it on the league’s official website. A link to the article was tweeted via Around the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OddsJam.com’s media personality John Hyslop commented:

“True gambler's mentality. Have to respect it.”

Meanwhile, 4for4.com analyst Sharp Clarke said:

“Like any dedicated gambler”

Here’s what other football fans said regarding Calvin Ridley’s latest statement.

Matty Chucks⚡️ @MattyChucks twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s… I can always count on Calvin Ridley to bet on himself

Kril Cousins Season Incoming @ThatClown



Thinking that you are going to come out ahead after a bad weekend Calvin Ridley 🤝 Guys In VegasThinking that you are going to come out ahead after a bad weekend twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

The pun revolving around these comments stems from Calvin Ridley’s indefinite suspension last year for betting on NFL games in 2021, including Atlanta Falcons matches.

The suspension forced the 2020 Second Team All-Pro member to forfeit his 2022 base salary. The year before, Ridley played only five games before stepping away due to mental health reasons.

In the same article by Howe, Ridley explained that his mismanaged foot injury was the reason for his stepping away. The former Alabama standout said the team informed him of the injury during the 2021 OTAs even if they had earlier knowledge.

Hence, Ridley left the game to focus on his mental and physical health. But while he was suspended, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for him in exchange for conditional 2023 sixth-round and 2024 fourth-round picks.

The sixth-round selection is now a fifth-rounder after the NFL reinstated Calvin Ridley. Meanwhile, the fourth-rounder can become a third-rounder based on his playing time. The Falcons can get a second-rounder if Ridley signs a long-term extension with the Jaguars.

Ridley will play the 2023 season under the fifth-year option Atlanta exercised in April 2021. He will get a one-year, fully guaranteed salary of $11.1 million.

Calvin Ridley is in a perfect position to bounce back

Ridley will join a Jaguars team on the rise with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson.

Last year, the Jaguars reversed a 3-7 start to a 9-8 record, enough to win the AFC South and gain a playoff berth. They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round despite a 27-7 halftime deficit.

If he returns to full strength, Calvin Ridley can be the top receiver of the wideout unit that features Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Jamal Agnew.

Jacksonville also re-signed tight end Evan Engram to a three-year, $41.25 million contract.