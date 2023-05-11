Former running back Marshawn Lynch found great popularity amongst NFL fans as both a player and an actor. However, Lynch had fans concerned as the former NFL star was found asleep in a 2020 Shelby GT500 Coupe by police last August.

8 News Now obtained documents regarding Lynch's arrest this week. Per those documents, his blood alcohol level was 0.18, more than double the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

Lynch faces charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane for the incident. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their concern for Lynch:

Denise @duzy2 twitter.com/ktla/status/16… KTLA @KTLA Marshawn Lynch’s blood alcohol level was twice legal limit after Las Vegas arrest ktla.com/news/nexstar-m… Marshawn Lynch’s blood alcohol level was twice legal limit after Las Vegas arrest ktla.com/news/nexstar-m… We need more DUI checkpoints in Vegas!! Too many people have died We need more DUI checkpoints in Vegas!! Too many people have died 😭 twitter.com/ktla/status/16…

just nobody @SPSSoCal @KTLA Seems like hiring a driver would cost less than the attorneys right? @KTLA Seems like hiring a driver would cost less than the attorneys right?

Jonathan Wick @Uncjwick @KTLA And Prime Video still rolled him out on their football show. @KTLA And Prime Video still rolled him out on their football show.

Other fans contend that Lynch asleep in his car shouldn't warrant a DUI charge and is a non-story:

sumofyawshouldabeenleftbackmore🫠 @Phillysb386 @KTLA So, instead of drinking and driving…….. you decide to sleep it off in your car……. And still get a dui ? Interesting……….. @KTLA So, instead of drinking and driving…….. you decide to sleep it off in your car……. And still get a dui ? Interesting………..

tmonae @tereziamonae @KTLA So, he was sleep in his car. A non-story. @KTLA So, he was sleep in his car. A non-story.

Michael Randle @MikeBlaq95 @ShereidaMQC @KTLA Actually, he did a good thing. He could have tried to drive all the way home. So pulling over was for the best... @ShereidaMQC @KTLA Actually, he did a good thing. He could have tried to drive all the way home. So pulling over was for the best...

Marshawn Lynch’s lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld stated in the documents there is no proof that Lynch drove the car to its final location:

“While [the officer] claims to have ‘observed [sic] a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle, his person, and his breath,’ no evidence proves that Mr. Lynch drank anything or actually operated the vehicle on the night of the encounter."

Chesoff and Schonfeld have asked a judge to suppress any evidence gathered when officers took possession of the internal computer in Lynch's car in the days following the arrest.

His lawyers also contend that the case does not add up to a DUI. According to Nevada law, an individual sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle is seen as “in physical control,” of the vehicle.

Marshawn Lynch's NFL career

In all, Marshawn Lynch played 12 seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the Buffalo Bills. He rushed for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 250+ carries in his first two seasons with the team.

During the 2010 season, the Bills traded the running back to the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch would spend almost seven seasons with Seattle. He led the league in rushing touchdowns in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, rushing for over 1,200 yards four times.

The former first-round pick was a major part of the Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning run in the 2013 season. Marshawn Lynch rushed for 288 yards and four touchdowns that postseason, including 128 yards and two touchdowns versus the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round.

The star running back called it a career after the 2015 season, only to unretire and play for the Oakland Raiders. In 2019, he would play his final season with the Seahawks.

