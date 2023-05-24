Matt Araiza landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue "Punt God"

Matt Araiza's alleged participation in a gang rape is in the rear-view mirror for NFL teams. Adam Schefter recently reported that the talented young punter is now trying out for NFL teams.

With the controversy winding down per Yahoo Sports, where should Araiza end up? Which teams would benefit the most by signing the punter?

Here's a look at who should be looking to upgrade by signing Araiza in 2023.

#1 Detroit Lions

Jack Fox (center) at Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

In 2022, the Detroit Lions caught the eye of the NFL, sparking for the first time in the Dan Campbell era.

After starting well below .500, the team found the gas pedal, ripping off a run to the edge of the postseason. However, while the Lions ascended in the latter half of the season, their punter did not.

According to ESPN's statistics, Jack Fox played all 17 NFL games. In 52 punts, just 14 of them landed inside the 20-yard line. As such, bringing in Matt Ariaza would force an upgrade either from Fox by pulling out every stop or by swapping out the players.

#2 New York Jets

Thomas Morstead before joining Jets - at Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adam Schefter has reported that Matt Araiza will be trying out for the New York Jets.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets are working out free-agent punter Matt Araiza today, his agent @JLSports3 confirmed. Jets are working out free-agent punter Matt Araiza today, his agent @JLSports3 confirmed.

If he didn't leave the practice field as a free agent, it would be hard to call the move a mistake. For a franchise that is pulling every lever to get back to prominence, signing a new punter could be the difference of 10 hidden yards or more per drive.

Getting Araiza, arguably the best punter to come out of college from last season, to pair with the Jets' solid defense would go together like peanut butter and jelly for Aaron Rodgers. For their opponents, it would probably go together like jelly and jalapenos.

#3 Arizona Cardinals

Andy Lee (left) at Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee left a bit to be desired in 2022. after a poor season, the Cardinals obviously have bigger problems, but it doesn't mean they should ignore the smaller ones.

The franchise is in desperate need for a rebound after faceplanting in their first season under a long-term commitment to Kyler Murray.

In 67 punts in 17 games in 2022, Lee was able to get the ball within the 20-yard line just 18 times. Either the Cardinals were punting from inside their own 20-yard line all season long or he was more than a bit off last season.

If Murray struggles to put up big points in 2023, they'll need quite a boost to their defense, which punting could prove to be a big boost.

With a quality punter such as Matt Araiza, defenses could go from giving up field goals to forcing punts of their own. In other words, those field goals from the 35-yard line or further back could easily become dead end possessions, which is often the difference between who wins and loses.

