NFL DFS picks: Matthew Stafford and other players who are overpriced for Week 12

DFS for Week 12 has several smash matchups like Buccaneers vs Colts, Vikings vs 49ers, and Rams vs Packers. That being said, there will be some overpriced players that DFS managers should avoid. Below, we list some of the more overpriced players that DFS managers should avoid, especially because of their inflated price point (if you ignored last week’s overpriced DFS column, then you did well ignoring our advice to avoid Jonathan Taylor).

Overpriced DFS players for Week 12

#1 - Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams ($7,100 DraftKings | $7,700 FanDuel)

The loss of Robert Woods may have a more significant effect on Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense than the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. While they looked out of sorts last Monday night, they faced a good defense in the San Francisco 49ers and now face a good Green Bay Packers defense as well.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Packers safety Adrian Amos: “Matt Stafford always been good. He just played for the Lions.” Packers safety Adrian Amos: “Matt Stafford always been good. He just played for the Lions.”

At this DFS price point, there are better quarterback options to take at cheaper prices this week.

#2 - Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers ($8,400 DraftKings | $8,400 FanDuel)

Austin Ekeler has done well for fantasy managers and DFS players. Against the Denver Broncos this week, he might see tougher sledding. The Broncos have a good run defense and have only given up six rushing touchdowns all season. Of course, Ekeler gets some work in the passing game as well, but that is a risky proposition at such a high price point.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Austin Ekeler wants to keep his fantasy managers happy Austin Ekeler wants to keep his fantasy managers happy https://t.co/vyzWOTt69r

At this price, Ekeler is not worth the DFS pay up.

#3 - Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts ($9,100 DraftKings | $9,800 FanDuel)

No, we did not get enough from being wrong on Taylor last week. We’re coming back for more and doubling down on the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tough run defense will be focused solely on stopping Jonathan Taylor. He won’t have a horrible day, but he might just not have a good fantasy day, especially as the highest priced player on DFS this week.

#4 - Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings ($6,700 DraftKings | $7,200 FanDuel)

Adam Thielen has been more boom-or-bust this season and his week-to-week is unreliable. Justin Jefferson is the alpha wide receiver and will continue to command more valuable looks. Thielen continues to get a healthy number of targets from quarterback Kirk Cousins, but his price here is too high when there are better, cheaper options (e.g., Keenan Allen, Jaylen Waddle). Thielen has too much of a steep DFS price to take a risk on.

#5 - A..J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans ($7,100 DraftKings | $6,800 FanDuel)

A.J. Brown does not appear to be available to play this week due to injury. But his status could change, and if it does, his fantasy prospects against the New England Patriots defense do not look particularly good.

At this DFS price, plus the risk of Brown not even suiting up, he’s not a good play this week.

