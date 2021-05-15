Who is Maya Brady? Tom Brady's niece takes Twitter by storm with brilliant homers

UCLA softball player Maya Brady's home runs have been going viral on Twitter all season long. Leading the Bruins into the postseason, Brady has been getting attention from those in the sports world.

If her last name makes you think that she could be related to another famous athlete with the same last name, you are right! Maya's uncle is none other than NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Earlier this season, Tom Brady jokingly tweeted: "Maya Brady, the Most Dominant Athlete in the Brady Family....by far!"

Maya is only in her second year of college softball and much like her uncle, her career has gotten off to a stellar start!

Who is Maya Brady?

As the NCAA softball regular season comes to a close, UCLA Bruins and Redshirt Freshman Maya Brady are eyeing a Pac-12 title. Brady, a 5'10 utility player out of Thousand Oaks, California, has made headlines and has been trending on social media.

Brady's two home runs on Thursday night against Arizona were her tenth and eleventh of the season. The Bruins hit five homers in the game, causing officials to use the "mercy rule" to call the game.

Clips of the home run circulated on Twitter throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. Her uncle Tom Brady also tweeted a video of Maya's home run, with a message to teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Hey @RobGronkowski next time you need a ball dropped 600 ft out of the air in Tucson just ask Maya https://t.co/qh8sydpCHT — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 14, 2021

Bleacher Report Walk-off also had something to say about the moment:

Maya Brady's moonshot still hasn't landed 🚀



Talent runs deep in the Brady family 👀



(via @UCLASoftball)pic.twitter.com/uUL5xYnMVz — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 14, 2021

And, of course, UCLA Softball was proud of one of their best hitters!

SEE-YA!!!!



Brady with her first-career, two-homer game. Her 11th home run of the season.



8-0 Bruins, T4.



Watch: https://t.co/6JEHG61YyR#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/XQpo3RdrCk — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) May 14, 2021

Maya Brady's true freshman season in 2020, although cut short, was also impressive. Brady hit .356 while slugging .699. Brady finished the season 20 in the nation in RBIs (28) and 46th in home runs (7). Maya Brady was also named the 2020 Softball America Freshman of the Year.

How is Maya Brady related to Tom Brady?

Maya Brady's parents are Maureen Brady (Tom Brady's sister) and Brian Timmons. She was named Maya Brady-Timmons but is just known as Maya Brady.

Tom Brady isn't Maya's only famous uncle. Maya's aunt and Tom Brady's other sister, Julie Brady, is married to two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis.

The Brady family is known for its baseball and softball roots. Maya's mom Maureen also played college softball. She was an All-American at Fresno State as a pitcher. The third Brady sister, Nancy, also played college softball at the University of California.

Tom Brady played high school baseball and was drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos.