Memphis Showboats UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The Memphis Showboats kickstart their UFL 2024 season on Sunday when they square off against the Houston Roughnecks. Coach John DeFilippo will lead the Showboats into their first season of the newly formed spring football league.
Case Cookus will start for Memphis in its first game of the UFL season. The singal-caller spent time on the practise squad of the NFL's New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.
Here's a look at the Memphis Showboats' full roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season:
- Case Cookus, QB
- Josh Love, QB
- Troy Williams, QB
- Titus Swen, RB
- Darius Victor, RB
- Trey Williams, RB
- Jonathan Adams, WR
- Dee Anderson, WR
- Daewood Davis, WR
- Lee Morris, WR
- Diondre Overton, WR
- Vinny Papale, WR
- Wes Saxton, TE
- Sage Surratt, TE
- Jay Jay Wilson, TE
- Jarron Jones, T
- Alec Lindstrom, G
- Jordan McCray, C
- Darrin Paulo, G
- Terry Poole, T
- Terronne Prescod, G
- Jared Thomas, C
- James Tunstall, T
- Leka Uhatafe, G
- John Atkins, DT
- Josiah Bronson, DE
- Connor Christian, DT
- Dillon Faamatau, DT
- P. J. Hall, DE
- Daylon Mack, DT
- Anthony Butler, ILB
- Vontae Diggs, ILB
- Jordan Ferguson, OLB
- Malik Lawal, ILB
- Jeff McCulloch, OLB
- T. J. Neal, ILB
- Greg Reaves, OLB
- Tyshun Render, OLB
- Max Roberts, OLB
- Delrick Abrams, CB
- Jarey Elder, FS
- T. J. Green, CB
- Christian McFarland, SS
- Lamont McPhatter II, SS
- Quenton Meeks, FS
- Nehemiah Shelton, CB
- Kyree Woods, CB
- Turner Bernard, LS
- Matt Coghlin, K
- Matt White, P
Memphis Showboats' schedule for the 2024 UFL season
Here's a look at the Memphis Showboats' 2024 UFL schedule:
- Week 1: March 31 at Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Week 2: April 6, vs. San Antonio Brahmas, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Week 3: April 13 at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 4: April 20 at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Week 5: April 28 vs. Michigan Panthers, 3 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 6: May 4 vs. Birmingham Stallions, 4 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 7: May 11 at Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Week 8: May 18 at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 9: May 26 vs. DC Defenders, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Week 10: June 2 vs. Houston Roughnecks, 7 p.m. ET on Fox
Fans who wish to watch the Memphis Showboats in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets, which are available on the UFL website.