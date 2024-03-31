Memphis Showboats UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The Memphis Showboats kickstart their UFL 2024 season on Sunday when they square off against the Houston Roughnecks. Coach John DeFilippo will lead the Showboats into their first season of the newly formed spring football league.

Case Cookus will start for Memphis in its first game of the UFL season. The singal-caller spent time on the practise squad of the NFL's New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a look at the Memphis Showboats' full roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season:

Case Cookus, QB

Josh Love, QB

Troy Williams, QB

Titus Swen, RB

Darius Victor, RB

Trey Williams, RB

Jonathan Adams, WR

Dee Anderson, WR

Daewood Davis, WR

Lee Morris, WR

Diondre Overton, WR

Vinny Papale, WR

Wes Saxton, TE

Sage Surratt, TE

Jay Jay Wilson, TE

Jarron Jones, T

Alec Lindstrom, G

Jordan McCray, C

Darrin Paulo, G

Terry Poole, T

Terronne Prescod, G

Jared Thomas, C

James Tunstall, T

Leka Uhatafe, G

John Atkins, DT

Josiah Bronson, DE

Connor Christian, DT

Dillon Faamatau, DT

P. J. Hall, DE

Daylon Mack, DT

Anthony Butler, ILB

Vontae Diggs, ILB

Jordan Ferguson, OLB

Malik Lawal, ILB

Jeff McCulloch, OLB

T. J. Neal, ILB

Greg Reaves, OLB

Tyshun Render, OLB

Max Roberts, OLB

Delrick Abrams, CB

Jarey Elder, FS

T. J. Green, CB

Christian McFarland, SS

Lamont McPhatter II, SS

Quenton Meeks, FS

Nehemiah Shelton, CB

Kyree Woods, CB

Turner Bernard, LS

Matt Coghlin, K

Matt White, P

Memphis Showboats' schedule for the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the Memphis Showboats' 2024 UFL schedule:

Week 1: March 31 at Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2: April 6, vs. San Antonio Brahmas, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3: April 13 at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 4: April 20 at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 5: April 28 vs. Michigan Panthers, 3 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: May 4 vs. Birmingham Stallions, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7: May 11 at Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 8: May 18 at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 9: May 26 vs. DC Defenders, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 10: June 2 vs. Houston Roughnecks, 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Fans who wish to watch the Memphis Showboats in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets, which are available on the UFL website.