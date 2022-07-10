WATCH: Cowboys' Micah Parsons strikes fear into opposition with crazy workout video

Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons will be entering the 2022 NFL season with the weight of expectations on his shoulders. With every passing day, there seems to be renewed hype around the player.

This is thanks to the numerous clips where he comfortably dismantles his opponents in various skill challenges - be it a game of hoop or some crazy workout.

The recent edition of 'Micah Parsons Hype Train' sees the Dallas Cowboys linebacker putting in some work with his coach. Parsons looked absolutely frightening in the video!

Brandon Jordan, a former footballer himself and Parsons' coach, posted a clip of the Cowboys star's latest training regimen. Jordan captioned his post simply with the word - "Crafting."

He might be hinting at things we can expect from the 23-year-old this coming season.

Watch the impressive video clip below:

Fans react to Micah Parsons' latest workout video

Parsons' training video sparked a slew of reactions from NFL fans. One fan wrote:

"Micah Parsons is going to be absolutely terrifying this season as a pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys…look at this!"

Meanwhile, another fan rued his team's luck that Parsons ended up in Dallas. The former Penn State star was drafted No. 12 by Dallas. Washington, meanwhile, had the No. 19 pick, which they used to draft Kentucky star Jamin Davis.

One fan seems convinced that Micah Parsons is the future Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY):

Here are some other reactions to Parsons' terrifying workout:

Micah Parsons schools his Cowboys teammates in a game of basketball

A few days back, Parsons posted a story to Instagram where he could be seen dominating his teammates in a game of hoops. In the short 15-second clip, Parsons can be seen with the ball at the 3-point line, guarded by a defender.

The 23-year-old moved past his marker with ease before scoring with a simple lay-up. The person recording the video can be heard yelling "Oh my God!" He posted in the caption:

"This (is) what I mean. Nobody in the league (is) guarding me!!"

Streghth? Checked. Quick movement? Checked. And Speed? Double Checked.

Parsons is expected to be a big force coming up for only his second season in the league. Back in February, the Cowboys rookie beat the likes of Nick Chubb and Tyreek Hill in a foot race during the Pro Bowl weekend.

Earlier this week, he achieved a similar feat, leaving behind the likes of Isaiah Simmons, Andre Cisco, and Casey Hayward to win the race.

Parsons ended last season with 13 sacks to his name, falling just 1.5 sacks shy of the rookie sack record - held by former Tennessee Titans star Jevon Kearse. He recorded 84 tackles (64 solo), 20 tackles and three forced fumbles, earning a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection.

The Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs. Can Parsons be the man to lead Dallas to its first Super Bowl since 1995?

