New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn't been heard from much recently. The two-time first-team All-Pro has missed the entire season due to an ankle injury suffered in the offseason.

But that didn't stop Thomas from tweeting a controversial tweet about former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

The college legend never seemed to find his footing in the NFL and was fired Thursday after 13 games. Meyer built a list of embarrassing moments unfit for an NFL coach before his firing.

The Saints wide receiver believes Meyer will bounce back from this.

Social media allowed their opinions on Michael Thomas to be known for his surprising take on the situation.

Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike Urban will bounce back. I understand misery loves company.

Michael Thomas gets roasted on social media for bizarre take on Urban Meyer sacking

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas' take has caused a stir on social media. Multiple reports came out before Meyer's termination that he treated his players horribly.

This included Meyer kicking Josh Lambo during a practice and cursing at him.

Thomas played for Meyer at Ohio State, where Meyer was most celebrated. Thomas played four seasons for Meyer, catching 18 touchdowns in his college career.

They also won a national championship together in 2015.

Regardless of his connection to Meyer, fans responded to Thomas' tweet exactly how you might imagine it. Understandably so, given how inept Meyer was coaching at the NFL level.

Meyer's tenure with the Jaguars was unpopular amongst Jaguars fans and NFL fans in general. He was notoriously caught dancing in a bar with a woman who wasn't his wife when he was supposed to ride home with his team after a game.

Reports also leaked that Meyer humiliated his assistant coaches. He asked his staff to show anything on their resumes that resembles a winner while calling himself a winner despite being 2-11.

Jonny @JonnyRaja @Cantguardmike I guess he didn't kick you in practice 🤣🤣

Meyer's tenure has rendered Trevor Lawrence a stale, unimpressive quarterback through 13 games. Lawrence has all the talent in the world to be a generational talent.

But in Meyer's bland offense, which included benching James Robinson, Lawrence didn't stand a chance.

Some fans on Twitter took the chance to go after Thomas in his comments section. Thomas had a muddy offseason surrounded by controversy surrounding his ankle injury.

Interestingly enough, he waited until right after the trade deadline passed to announce he was out for the season.

Maran @kitty020409 @Cantguardmike Says the guy that let his team, fans and city down? Ok then. Watch out you don't end up in Jacksonville or with the Jets.

Social media can be unforgiving sometimes, and you have to watch what you say. Thomas didn't say anything offensive or hurtful in this case.

But he said something unpopular, which is enough to cause a backlash.

The Jaguars will look to move on from this chapter in their franchise history they'd like to forget. The futures of Meyer and Thomas are unknown at this time.

