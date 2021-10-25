Might the Chiefs miss out on the making the playoffs in 2021 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in some unchartered territory. After a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs sit at 3-4 and at the bottom of the AFC West division.

The Chiefs offense and defense have both played uncharacteristically bad football. The defense allows on average seven yards per play, which ranks worst in the National Football League.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown at least one interception in the last six games for a league-tying nine interceptions this season.

Mahomes left the game late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon with a possible concussion, but did clear protocol.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that QB Patrick Mahomes cleared the concussion protocol. Reid called it a coach's decision to hold him out.

A playoff run isn't completely out of the question after seven weeks, but it's quickly becoming an uphill battle for a team that has made consecutive Super Bowl appearances the last two seasons.

What are the chances the Chiefs make the playoffs in 2021?

At the start of the season, the thought of the Kansas City Chiefs not making the playoffs sounded bizarre. A Super Bowl winning team coached by Andy Reid that has some of the biggest named players in the NFL were early favorites for another Super Bowl run.

With seven weeks of the season in the books, the Chiefs sit below .500, tied with the Denver Broncos for third in the West. The Chiefs currently have a 42% chance of making the playoffs this season.

Next Monday night, the Chiefs will host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The Giants are 2-5 after a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Early betting has the Chiefs as nine-point favorites, but if they play as they did on Sunday, nothing is guaranteed.

To keep the playoffs hopes alive, the Chiefs absolutely need a win over the New York Giants on Monday night, because their schedule gets even harder.

The following week, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) visit Arrowhead Stadium. Home field advantage has also not been a factor this season for the Chiefs, so a loss to the Packers would significantly drop their chances for a playoff berth.

But if the Chiefs lose to the Packers and then the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) the following week, their chances at making the playoffs this season will drop to an abysmal 22%.

If the Chiefs do suffer back-to-back losses to the Packers and Raiders, there might not be any rebounding as they then host the Dallas Cowboys (5-1).

If the Chiefs lose three straight to the Packers, Raiders and then the Cowboys, playoff hopes will completely dwindle to about 10%.

To keep any playoff hopes alive, the Chiefs need to win at least two of their next four games. But with a competitive AFC West currently led by the Las Vegas Raiders, that may not even be enough.

Edited by LeRon Haire