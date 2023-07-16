The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Mike Evans to model their Creamsicle jerseys knowing that the wide receiver is one of the faces of the franchise. However, as much as their fans love him, they do not seem to be a fan of the color combination the Bucs have chosen this season.

Of course, the Creamsicle is a throwback to an older era when they used to wear this pattern instead of their red and white uniforms that are now more common. But according to fans, there was a reason that they changed to the current jerseys and some things are better kept the way they are.

Some remarked that it looked too similar to restaurant chain 'Popeye's' color scheme and dubbed Mike Evans a receiver for them. Some even said it looked like a 'Burger King' uniform. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

🇹🇹🏁♈️FeReez BueLLer @itzbuellzfoolin 🤦🏾‍♂️ Fried Shrimp Tempura in the Cocktail Sauce Ass Colorway @el_budget These Bubba Gump Shrimp Co Ass Uniforms🤦🏾‍♂️ Fried Shrimp Tempura in the Cocktail Sauce Ass Colorway

Mike Evans now the leading contender for Creamsicle jersey sales for the Buccaneers

There are differing views with regards to the Creamsicle jersey. There are some people on Twitter who loved this jersey and said they looked clean and tough. Those that leaned towards liking this jersey also nominated their favorite player in whose name they would probably buy it.

Unsurprisingly, Mike Evans emerged as the runaway leader in a snap survey with 53 percent of the respondents choosing him. Lavonte David was a distant second with 18 percent.

What was perhaps more interesting that the Buccaneers fans are not too happy with their quarterback situation. Tom Brady has retired, but his jersey and number is still being sold as they know that the quarterback remains extremely popular. Winning a Super Bowl for the franchise is certain engender a lot of love.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here’s first look at Bucs’ throwback orange Creamsicle jerseys in team store — they’re selling Brady, Evans, Godwin, White and David. They’ll wear them on Oct. 15 vs. Lions.

But his supposed replacement, Baker Mayfield, is not doing well as one would have expected. In the survey, just one person chose Mayfield as their answer. More worryingly for him, he was beaten Kyle Trask, his competitor for the position, as three percent of fans wanted his jersey.

It shows just how sceptical the Buccaneers fanbase is of Baker Mayfield. He will be under tremendous pressure right from the beginning of the season. Kyle Trask seems more popular and they are pining for Tom Brady after his retirement. The fan favorite remains Mike Evans, so if the offense stalls they are more likely to blame the quarterback that the wide receiver they adore. Baker has his work cut out to win over the fans and establish himself as the starter.

