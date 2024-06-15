"Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen combo is going to be legendary": Madden fans thrilled by new commentary teams

Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen have joined Madden 25 as part of the revamped commentary team, leaving NFL fans thrilled about it. They are regulars on NFL broadcasts and will now take their talents to the world's most popular American football video game franchise.

Here's what the fans had to say:

Expand Tweet

"Wow, they really want to make the commentary stand out with legendary people," said a fan.

"Holy rare W," added another fan.

Not all the reception was positive, though.

"42k recordings of them all saying the same thing," said an X user.

"So it gets even more ass," added another.

However, the general sentiment is that Tirico and Olsen would do a terrific job with Madden. Plus, this may be the beginning of a future mainstream broadcasting duo.

Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen will be joined by more big names

Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen aren't the only popular commentators to join the Madden franchise. The franchise has announced that Kate Scott and Brock Huard will join the Madden 25 commentary team.

Kate Scott is the Philadelphia 76ers' play-by-play announcer. She worked alongside Mike Golic on Learfield’s college football on Saturday night. Brock Huard is a former NFL quarterback who has been a Fox Sports college football analyst since 2008.

Hence, Madden 25 will feature three announcer teams. According to Madden, "the team will provide the most immersive audio experience in years."

What else to expect from Madden 25?

Madden 25 is pulling off all the stops to ensure the latest iteration is the best product possible. Hence, they're bringing a couple of unique features to the franchise. They include:

1. BOOM Tech

BOOM Tech is a gameplay innovation in the works since 2023. It's coming to Madden 25 and will give gameplay a new feel of realism.

2. Reloaded Hit Stick

With this feature, players will get extra power in each phase, complete with a timing-based mechanic that allows harder-hitting control determined by angle of impact. Plus, there will be more immersive movements and results.

3. Foundational Football

With the newest iteration of FieldSENSE, gamers will have extra control across key areas. These areas include catching, blocking and passing. It'll give room for more dynamic playmaking on Madden.