"Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen combo is going to be legendary": Madden fans thrilled by new commentary teams

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen combo is going to be legendary": Madden fans thrilled by new commentary teams

"Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen combo is going to be legendary": Madden fans thrilled by new commentary teams

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 15, 2024 15:31 GMT
&quot;Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen combo is going to be legendary&quot;: Madden fans thrilled by new commentary teams
"Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen combo is going to be legendary": Madden fans thrilled by new commentary teams

Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen have joined Madden 25 as part of the revamped commentary team, leaving NFL fans thrilled about it. They are regulars on NFL broadcasts and will now take their talents to the world's most popular American football video game franchise.

Here's what the fans had to say:

also-read-trending Trending
"Wow, they really want to make the commentary stand out with legendary people," said a fan.
"Holy rare W," added another fan.

Not all the reception was positive, though.

"42k recordings of them all saying the same thing," said an X user.
"So it gets even more ass," added another.

However, the general sentiment is that Tirico and Olsen would do a terrific job with Madden. Plus, this may be the beginning of a future mainstream broadcasting duo.

Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen will be joined by more big names

Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen aren't the only popular commentators to join the Madden franchise. The franchise has announced that Kate Scott and Brock Huard will join the Madden 25 commentary team.

Kate Scott is the Philadelphia 76ers' play-by-play announcer. She worked alongside Mike Golic on Learfield’s college football on Saturday night. Brock Huard is a former NFL quarterback who has been a Fox Sports college football analyst since 2008.

Hence, Madden 25 will feature three announcer teams. According to Madden, "the team will provide the most immersive audio experience in years."

What else to expect from Madden 25?

Madden 25 is pulling off all the stops to ensure the latest iteration is the best product possible. Hence, they're bringing a couple of unique features to the franchise. They include:

1. BOOM Tech

BOOM Tech is a gameplay innovation in the works since 2023. It's coming to Madden 25 and will give gameplay a new feel of realism.

2. Reloaded Hit Stick

With this feature, players will get extra power in each phase, complete with a timing-based mechanic that allows harder-hitting control determined by angle of impact. Plus, there will be more immersive movements and results.

3. Foundational Football

With the newest iteration of FieldSENSE, gamers will have extra control across key areas. These areas include catching, blocking and passing. It'll give room for more dynamic playmaking on Madden.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी