  • home icon
  • NFL
  Who are Madden NFL 25 commentary teams? Meet the voices in game feat. Greg Olsen

Who are Madden NFL 25 commentary teams? Meet the voices in game feat. Greg Olsen

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 15, 2024 01:09 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers
Who are Madden NFL 25 commentary teams? Meet the voices in game feat. Greg Olsen

The countdown to Madden NFL 25's release has begun, and the gaming franchise is having yet another elite rollout. Fans have seen Madden NFL 25 announce its cover star, Christian McCaffrey, and are now expecting a trailer for the latest iteration of the NFL's best video game.

One of the best new features of Madden 25 is the addition of new commentary teams.

Who are on the Madden NFL 25 commentary teams?

According to Ari Meirov, Madden 25 will have three commentary teams, namely:

  1. Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis
  2. Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen
  3. Kate Scott and Brock Huard
also-read-trending Trending

The two new teams will join classic Madden commentators Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis in the game's latest edition. This new feature follows College Football 25, featuring additional commentary teams to improve the gaming experience and reduce repetition.

It's important to note that this is the first time in almost a decade that there will be additional broadcast teams in addition to Gaudin and Davis. Plus, there will be an intra-network pairing in Madden 25 as Fox’s Greg Olsen will pair up with NBC’s Mike Tirico.

Furthermore, the third commentary team consists of Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard. Scott's primary assignment is in the NBA, while Huard has been a Fox Sports college football analyst since 2008.

The Madden NFL 25 commentary teams feature a unique blend of talent, including individuals with experience in the MLB, NFL, NBA and collegiate sports. It's a great time to be a Madden gamer, as these additions bring a unique sense of reality to the franchise, something that few gaming franchises can boast of.

When will Madden NFL 25 be released this year?

Madden 25 will be released on August 16. Interested individuals who purchase the special edition or the MVP Bundle can access it on August 13.

The game's trailer will be out on June 18. It will feature cover star San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and numerous snippets of the game modes.

Edited by Ribin Peter
