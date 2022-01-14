Fans left furious as Mike Tomlin remains the only active black HC in the NFL

After David Culley's firing, Mike Tomlin is currently the only black head coach in the NFL. Fans agree that the lack of racial diversity in the head coaching pool is an eyesore in the league.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the revelation that the NFL only has roughly three percent of its head coaches being of African-American descent.

And then there was one: reactions to Mike Tomlin being the last black NFL head coach

It seems @Nick_Farabaugh has lost faith in the NFL.

Twitter user @SteelUK is not in favor of the NFL's ratio of African-American head coaches.

This fan, @ShoppedDickyV, essentially lays it all out. It will be interesting to see what happens to Tomlin if he struggles in Ben Roethlisberger's absence.

@CariousCanine is simply not happy and is embarrassed for the NFL.

@runningbeam is stunned at the standing tally.

@JobeMorrison likely did a double-take at the statistic.

Rocky Lum @RockyLum @AlbertBreer None of the them will be hired. Teams will just go through the motions and then hire the guy that they are most comfortable with. Since analytics is the hot trend,all the new crop of coaches will look like this guy. @AlbertBreer None of the them will be hired. Teams will just go through the motions and then hire the guy that they are most comfortable with. Since analytics is the hot trend,all the new crop of coaches will look like this guy. https://t.co/19beNhCRfB

@RockyLum has no hope and is bracing for the worst.

raiderdjc @raiderdjc @tashanreed I can't even comprehend what Miami is thinking,, they won 7 in a row, & close to making the playoffs, & Flores gets fired for trying to put Tua in place, terrible move on their part @tashanreed I can't even comprehend what Miami is thinking,, they won 7 in a row, & close to making the playoffs, & Flores gets fired for trying to put Tua in place, terrible move on their part

This fan, @raiderdjc, points out that Flores' firing was mind boggling. He led the Dolphins in winning seasons in two of the three years he was there.

The first year was a clear tank-job to get Tagovailoa. Flores beat expectations in Tagovailoa's second year at 10-6.

But at 9-8 in an injury-plagued season at quarterback and after a run as good as any team in the league, the team felt he was holding them back.

🇵🇷 @jdogg21PR @tashanreed wtf did the texans expect him to do smh @tashanreed wtf did the texans expect him to do smh

It was a tough situation for the rookie head coach. Without Deshaun Watson and a bridge-rookie quarterback set up, the Texans were asking for a miracle to get anything watchable out of Culley's team.

Michael Blancarte @TLoD_MAB @tashanreed And they were foaming at the mouth at the POSSIBILITY of a losing season to get him out. @tashanreed And they were foaming at the mouth at the POSSIBILITY of a losing season to get him out.

@TLoD_MAB is scratching his head, alleging that the Dolphins couldn't wait to get rid of Flores. At 1-7, the Dolphins perhaps simply decided they were going to move on from him and didn't want to change their minds.

If the Dolphins had made the playoffs, the general manager would have needed to change his thinking.

Of course, the league may likely be the first to say that plenty of black head coaches are on deck to get head coaching jobs in the league in the coming weeks.

According to Albert Breer, there are six notable black candidates including Brian Flores, Raheem Morris, Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Jerod Mayo, and DeMeco Ryans.

However, it seems that fans are bracing for these candidates to either not get the job or be fired within the first two seasons with their new teams.

Edited by LeRon Haire