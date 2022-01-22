"MY PRAYERS ANSWERED" - NFL fans react to Giants hiring Joe Schoen as their new GM

The New York Giants fan base is a die-hard community, made up of some of the most loyal fans in the National Football League. Win or lose, they support their team. But some decisions by the front office have left Giants fans feeling disgruntled in recent times. During former general manager Dave Gettleman's four-year tenure, the team won a total of 19 games.

After going 4-13 this season, the team's ownership group decided it was time to make an overall change. Gettleman retired and Joe Judge was fired a few days after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

As soon as news was announced of Joe Schoen's appointment as the new general manager of the New York Giants, fans took to Twitter to express their joy at the team's hiring of the former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager. Schoen has vast experience at different levels of the league and could possibly make a positive impact on the Giants.

Giants fans react to new GM hiring

The news was broken by several NFL insiders, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, who first tweeted about the developments early Friday morning. Schefter said that that a deal with Schoen was close to being finalized by the Giants.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And it is official: Giants are hiring Joe Schoen as their GM. And it is official: Giants are hiring Joe Schoen as their GM.

FOX NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer also tweeted, telling New York Giants fans that they should be happy with the hiring of Joe Schoen and the changes he will bring to the organization.

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer Giants fans be happy, actually elated, for the hiring of Joe Schoen. First step in changing culture there Giants fans be happy, actually elated, for the hiring of Joe Schoen. First step in changing culture there

And of course, the Twitter memes of how New York Giants fans must be feeling and acting following the news have been all over the social media outlet.

One fan's reaction seemingly suggested that they were ready to jump on the Schoen bandwagon.

Another fan resorted to posting a video with an accompanying caption that said Schoen's hiring was an answer to their prayers.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday and approved of the decision to hire Schoen.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #TogetherBlue "I like the Joe Schoen hire by the Giants.. he has been Brandon Beane's guy forever & it feels like he's ready" ~ @RapSheet "I like the Joe Schoen hire by the Giants.. he has been Brandon Beane's guy forever & it feels like he's ready" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #TogetherBlue https://t.co/SEtQWY7JVt

Additionally, there were tweets centered around who the Giants would hire as their new head coach. With Schoen in at GM, he will most likely have a say in that process.

One fan raised the question of whether Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will join Schoen in New York.

Then there were other fans who thought perhaps Schoen's connection to the Miami Dolphins might lead to the team bringing in Brian Flores as the Giants' next head coach. As well as NFL broadcasters who share similar sentiments.

While "Good Morning Football" co-host Peter Schrager said that Flores and three other candidates may now be in the running.

Peter Schrager @PSchrags The four potential HC names I would circle for new Giants GM Joe Schoen:



— Brian Daboll

— Leslie Frazier

— Brian Flores

— Dan Quinn The four potential HC names I would circle for new Giants GM Joe Schoen:— Brian Daboll— Leslie Frazier — Brian Flores— Dan Quinn

Also Read Article Continues below

Now Giants fans will anxiously await to see who their next head coach will be and the steps that the new general manager/head coach duo will take to bring the organization into its next chapter.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by David Nyland