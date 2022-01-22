×
Create
Notifications

"MY PRAYERS ANSWERED" - NFL fans react to Giants hiring Joe Schoen as their new GM

Newly appointed New Yorks Giants General Manager Joe Schoen - (Image credit: Paul Jasienski via AP)
Newly appointed New Yorks Giants General Manager Joe Schoen - (Image credit: Paul Jasienski via AP)
Bethany Cohen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 22, 2022 02:56 AM IST
Feature

The New York Giants fan base is a die-hard community, made up of some of the most loyal fans in the National Football League. Win or lose, they support their team. But some decisions by the front office have left Giants fans feeling disgruntled in recent times. During former general manager Dave Gettleman's four-year tenure, the team won a total of 19 games.

After going 4-13 this season, the team's ownership group decided it was time to make an overall change. Gettleman retired and Joe Judge was fired a few days after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

As soon as news was announced of Joe Schoen's appointment as the new general manager of the New York Giants, fans took to Twitter to express their joy at the team's hiring of the former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager. Schoen has vast experience at different levels of the league and could possibly make a positive impact on the Giants.

Giants fans react to new GM hiring

Welcome to Big Blue, Joe. We have hired Joe Schoen as our new GMDetails: nygnt.co/e12122 https://t.co/aKFgDCq4RS

The news was broken by several NFL insiders, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, who first tweeted about the developments early Friday morning. Schefter said that that a deal with Schoen was close to being finalized by the Giants.

And it is official: Giants are hiring Joe Schoen as their GM.

FOX NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer also tweeted, telling New York Giants fans that they should be happy with the hiring of Joe Schoen and the changes he will bring to the organization.

Giants fans be happy, actually elated, for the hiring of Joe Schoen. First step in changing culture there

And of course, the Twitter memes of how New York Giants fans must be feeling and acting following the news have been all over the social media outlet.

@JayGlazer Giants fans right now 🤣💪🏽 https://t.co/LdFzDMuIk7

One fan's reaction seemingly suggested that they were ready to jump on the Schoen bandwagon.

@Giants 🚂🚂🚂🚂 https://t.co/nNvLklSkHg

Another fan resorted to posting a video with an accompanying caption that said Schoen's hiring was an answer to their prayers.

@AdamSchefter MY PRAYERS ANSWERED https://t.co/x5cQJQNb11

NFL insider Ian Rapaport was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday and approved of the decision to hire Schoen.

"I like the Joe Schoen hire by the Giants.. he has been Brandon Beane's guy forever & it feels like he's ready" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #TogetherBlue https://t.co/SEtQWY7JVt

Additionally, there were tweets centered around who the Giants would hire as their new head coach. With Schoen in at GM, he will most likely have a say in that process.

@AdamSchefter https://t.co/ZQllvnOyoaLETS GO !!!

One fan raised the question of whether Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will join Schoen in New York.

@Giants https://t.co/PkTgyupXDj

Then there were other fans who thought perhaps Schoen's connection to the Miami Dolphins might lead to the team bringing in Brian Flores as the Giants' next head coach. As well as NFL broadcasters who share similar sentiments.

In Wednesday's mailbag, we explained how the @Giants' GM finalists point to interest in 2 coaches—Brian Flores and Brian Daboll—and where the @Raiders might look if it's not Jim Harbaugh.Another connection to make, for Chicago: New candidate Dennis Allen ... and Jeff Ireland. twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st…

While "Good Morning Football" co-host Peter Schrager said that Flores and three other candidates may now be in the running.

The four potential HC names I would circle for new Giants GM Joe Schoen:— Brian Daboll— Leslie Frazier — Brian Flores— Dan Quinn

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Now Giants fans will anxiously await to see who their next head coach will be and the steps that the new general manager/head coach duo will take to bring the organization into its next chapter.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by David Nyland
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी