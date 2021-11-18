Is N'Keal Harry playing tonight vs Falcons in Week 11?

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned to action last week in a different capacity on the offense. Now being used as a blocker, Harry provided some valuable protection for quarterback Mac Jones and the rest of the offense.

The New England Patriots will now travel to Atlanta for a Thursday night matchup against the Falcons. But as the Patriots get ready for what is seen as a rematch of Super Bowl LI, there are questions about whether Harry will be ready to take the field come game time.

The New England Patriots are coming off a big 45-3 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and have won their way back into AFC East division title contention conversations along with the Buffalo Bills.

Using the momentum from Sunday's win heading into Atlanta to face a team that was shut down by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday is going to be a difficult task.

Why is N'Keal Harry questionable?

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry was inactive in Week 9 with a knee injury. He was back in action last week in the Patriots dominance over the Cleveland Browns and wasn't used much as a receiver but more of a blocker, which works with his size (6'4, 225 lbs).

Harry has continued to struggle to get reps, using his athleticism in other ways that work well for him and the Patriots offense.

Harry apparently reaggravated the knee injury that he had been dealing with earlier in the season that kept him inactive in Week 9, which makes him questionable for Thursday night.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN N’Keal Harry was doing work as a blocker yesterday. N’Keal Harry was doing work as a blocker yesterday. https://t.co/E1wJyuQhOZ

What happened to N'Keal Harry?

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry was listed as questionable entering Week 10 but was able to record a season-high 35 snaps against the Cleveland Browns. On Monday, Harry was limited in practice as the Patriots prepared for a short week ahead of Thursday night's matchup.

Harry continued the week as a limited participant throughout the week.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags Say what you want about N’Keal Harry & the lack of catches/touchdowns but these types of plays are what wins football games. Takes an unselfish player to take on a role like this especially being a WR. Best game of his career and it came with one catch. Say what you want about N’Keal Harry & the lack of catches/touchdowns but these types of plays are what wins football games. Takes an unselfish player to take on a role like this especially being a WR. Best game of his career and it came with one catch. https://t.co/y59c9EreSY

How long is N'Keal Harry out?

As of Thursday morning, the New England Patriots are still considering wide receiver N'Keal Harry as questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Falcons. It may end up coming down to a game-time decision where Harry does pregame warmups and a decision is made from there.

However, it seems that the Patriots have wanted to limit Harry's practice time as he continues to get his knee healthy.

Edited by LeRon Haire