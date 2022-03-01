"He was not the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen" - Book claims supermodel created rift between Tom Brady and Donald Trump

Tom Brady has been in the news as often and immediately after hanging up the cleats. Brady retired from the NFL last month after 22 seasons in the league and continues to be a regular news fixture.

Brady's friendship with former United States President Donald Trump was brought up Friday. An excerpt from Jonathan Martin's new book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," talks about what led to Brady and Trump's friendship having a rift in it.

According to Martin, when Tom Brady married Gisele Bündchen in 2005, that was when Brady began making changes in his life, including his diet. Brady's new diet didn't go over well with Trump. Cooper's book is quoted as saying,

"The football star, Trump said, had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet,"

There were more reasons than Brady's diet for his and Trump's friendship beginning to have some dissent. Cooper also notes that Trump was quoted in 2004 saying he wanted Brady to marry his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

That was a year before Brady married Bündchen, which could explain the reason for Trump's unhappiness.

Tom Brady and Trump remained friends despite the rift. But Trump's presidential campaign announcement caused Brady to back away. Brady told Howard Stern,

"It was uncomfortable for me because you can't undo things, not that I would undo a friendship, but political support is a lot different than the support of a friend," Brady told Stern.

Brady went on to win three Super Bowls after Trump's announcement. He's been the biggest star in the NFL since and continues to be much talked about amidst rumors that his retirement is a short-term situation.

Tom Brady rumors of coming out of retirement has kept him in the NFL news cycle

Sports analysts, insiders, and fans have all equally questioned whether Brady will come out of retirement to play for his hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady's exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has had conflicting reports that make it seem unlikely that he'd return to the team.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless As I said the day after Tom Brady "retired," I believe he'll play at least one more year, for the team he grew up loving, the 49ers. Only glitch is if the Shanahans, Kyle and Mike, would cede control of the offense to Brady. They should, if they want to win a Super Bowl next year As I said the day after Tom Brady "retired," I believe he'll play at least one more year, for the team he grew up loving, the 49ers. Only glitch is if the Shanahans, Kyle and Mike, would cede control of the offense to Brady. They should, if they want to win a Super Bowl next year

Brady's quote of "never say never" on his "Let's Go!" podcast opened the door for an offseason of speculation. Perhaps the most telling part of his interview was when he brought up he'd have to see how he'd feel in July and August.

Until we get to that point in the NFL calendar, all we can do is continue to speculate.

