“He retired from the Buccaneers, not from football” - NFL insider claims Tom Brady will return to the NFL 

NFL insider Mike Florio thinks Tom Brady is not done playing football. He retired after 22 years in the league, having won seven Super Bowls. However, since retiring, many believe the 44-year-old will make a comeback.

While a guest on The Rich Eisen Show, Florio stated that he thinks the seven-time Super Bowl champ will return to the field next season. He thinks Brady is simply just retired from the Buccaneers, not football.

"He retired from the Buccaneers, not from football," Florio said. "And maybe that's why that statement only mentioned the Buccaneers. And it was every single person in the organization who was thanked. Maybe the real message is he's retiring from the Buccaneers.”

IsTom Brady not done with the NFL?

Enter caption Could the 44-year-old make a return?

There were reports that the Miami Dolphins were targeting both former Saints head coach Sean Payton and Brady as they look to strengthen their franchise.

Florio also stated that he sees similarities with the 44-year-old's and his comments on retirement and Brett Favre's comments when he came out of retirement. He, also, reitierated that he does not think the seven-time Super Bowl champ is done just yet.

"Well, we reported earlier today that the Dolphins were thinking about and planning to go after Brady and Sean Payton as a package deal, and I don't think Brady’s done," Florio said.

Front Office Sports @FOS This time, it's official.



Tom Brady officially retires and looks ahead to the future. This time, it's official.Tom Brady officially retires and looks ahead to the future. https://t.co/6rbrTRK9P6

"I think Brady’s done with the Bucs. And I think Brady is retired for the offseason. And he said it himself on his podcast when he uttered the 'never say never' line, which got most of the attention. The other thing that caught my ear was him saying that, when June, July rolls around, he doesn't know how he's gonna feel, because that was dangerously close to what Brett Farve said to David Letterman in April 2008 when he was retired and nobody thought he was coming back.

"And he said something along the lines of when training camp rolls around, something's bound to happen. I was like, Holy crap, this guy's coming back. And when Brady says, 'I don't know how I'm gonna feel.' Well, you know what? I know how he's gonna feel, and you know how he's gonna feel, and everybody listening knows how he's gonna feel.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews



"You never say never. At the same time I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won't." Tom Brady didn't fully rule out a return to the NFL"You never say never. At the same time I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won't." Tom Brady didn't fully rule out a return to the NFL 👀"You never say never. At the same time I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won't." https://t.co/WJXONsnmce

"He's gonna feel like I can't let this sport go forward without me because I'm good enough to still play. So maybe he placates Giselle, with four months at home, and she realizes, you know what, four months is enough. And whether it’s the Dolphins, whether it’s the 49ers. I still feel like he’s going to end up with the 49ers. But I just think he's done with the Buccaneers," Florio said.

With the NFL offseason now heating up with free agency set to begin on March 16, there are going to be plenty of eyes watching to see what the 44-year-old does. Is he truly retired? We will find out soon enough.

Edited by Windy Goodloe