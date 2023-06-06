New England fans compile best Patriots ever tiers but everyone has one problem with Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri proved throughout his NFL career that kickers can win games and even Super Bowls. The legendary kicker found himself listed in top-tier players to play for the Patriots. However, the team's fans took issue with where Vinatieri was placed.

The kicker was placed in the third tier with other Patriots greats such as wide receivers Julian Edelman and Randy Moss. New England fans quickly took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the tier.

The tier of the Patriots' all-time best players. Credit: SOG Sports

Patriots fans recognized how the NFL great was integral in the success of the New England Patriots in his time. Some argue that Vinatieri belongs in the same tier as quarterback Tom Brady:

Other fans are puzzled at the placement of other Patriots players on the list besides Vinatieri:

Adam Vinatieri played 10 seasons with the New England Patriots, making some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

The South Dakota State alum hit the game-winning 23-yard field goal in the AFC Divisional Round versus the Oakland Raiders in the 2001 season. That game is commonly referred to as the "Tuck Rule" game.

Adam Vinatieri kicked the Ready to feel old?Adam Vinatieri kicked the #Patriots to a 16-13 divisional-round playoff win over the Raiders in the Snow Bowl … 21 years ago today. Ready to feel old?Adam Vinatieri kicked the #Patriots to a 16-13 divisional-round playoff win over the Raiders in the Snow Bowl … 21 years ago today. https://t.co/FiVRpqgkvs

Vinatieri would come up big that same season in the playoffs in Super Bowl 36 against the St. Louis Rams. He hit a field goal from 48 yards out as time expired to win the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy, winning three with the franchise. Vinatieri ranks second in Patriots history in points (1,775) and field goals made (263).

Where Did Adam Vinatieri finish his NFL career?

Vinatieri with the Indianapolis Colts

The kicker joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 after his run with the Patriots ended. He would play 14 seasons with the Colts before retiring in 2021, winning a Super Bowl in the 2016 season. Vinatieri is the franchise's all-time leader in points (1,515) and made field goals (336).

In all, he has the most made field goals with 599 and total points with 2,673. The legend has played in the second-most games (365) and playoff games (32). He trails his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady in both categories.

Collin Telesz @CT_Colts I’ve always had a ton of respect for JJ Watt. Such a dominant career and always played with class. Still remember him coming over to personally congratulate Adam Vinatieri for breaking the all time record. Congrats on a great career @JJWatt I’ve always had a ton of respect for JJ Watt. Such a dominant career and always played with class. Still remember him coming over to personally congratulate Adam Vinatieri for breaking the all time record. Congrats on a great career @JJWatt https://t.co/lGhlc30XCJ

Adam Vinatieri will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025 and should be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

